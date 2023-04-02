Dasara box office collection day 3: Nani film shows growth, becomes actor's highest-grosser-ever in three days

Dasara stars Nani

Nani’s Dasara is continuing its good run at the box office despite a heavy drop on Friday. On Saturday, the third day of its release, the film recovered somewhat and registered 24% growth in collections across India. With its Saturday numbers, it is now Nani’s highest-grossing film ever, a mark that it has breached in just three days.

Dasara, which also stars Keerthy Suresh, opened to a massive Rs 23 crore domestic and Rs 35 crore worldwide haul on Thursday, Ram Navami. The action entertainer has managed to sustain decent pace despite less than favourable reviews nationally. On Saturday, Sacnilk reported that the film earned Rs 12.10 crore across India, including Rs 11.24 crore in the Telugu version itself. With this, its domestic net haul has become Rs 45 crore.

But Dasara has been performing exceptionally well overseas. As of Saturday, its worldwide gross is Rs 67 crore as per trade sources. The film’s producers, however, have claimed that it has done a business of Rs 71 crore. In either case, it is already Nani’s highest-grossing film ever, beating Ninnu Kori and Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, both of which earned just over Rs 50 crore.

Over the weekend, Dasara has lost ground to Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa, the other release of the festive weekend. On Thursday, Dasara had earned twice as much as Bholaa but by Saturday, both films had the exact same net domestic haul – Rs 12.10 crore. However, given the fact that bulk of Dasara’s earnings are from the south, Bholaa’s growth should not slow it down.

The Srikanth Odela film is now set to cross Rs 100 crore by Monday and will look to touch the Rs 200-crore mark before the end of its run as well. For that, the film would need to avoid a huge drop next weekend when Ravi Teja’s Ravanasura hits the screens to give it competition.