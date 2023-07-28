Headlines

Streaming this week: Kaalkoot, The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

9 inspirational messages by Rekha

AI imagines Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, other Bollywood actresses as Barbie

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Prabhas' Facebook page 'compromised' as hackers share viral videos of 'unlucky humans', actor issues statement

Netizens didn't leave a chance to troll Prabhas' last release Adipurush even as his Facebook page was hacked on Thursday night.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 07:52 AM IST

Prabhas, who is the pan-India superstar after leading the two Baahubali films directed by SS Rajamouli, isn't an avid social media user as he only uses his Facebook and Instagram accounts to share updates about his films. The actor rarely shares any glimpses of his personal life on his social media.

On Thursday, July 27 night, the actor's Facebook page was hacked as two viral videos were shared with the captions, "Unlucky Humans" and "Ball fails around the world". Prabhas confirmed that his page has been 'compromised' as he put up an Instagram Story, which read, "Hello everyone, My Facebook page has been compromised. Team is sorting this out."

Netizens didn't leave a chance to troll Prabhas' last film Adipurush as several Facebook users made similar comments such as, "Unlucky Humans are the ones who saw Adipurush". Directed by Om Raut, the cinematic adaptation of Ramayana was heavily criticised for its 'tapori' dialogues, 'pathetic' visual effects, and 'poor characterisation'.





After three back-to-back commercial failures - Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and Adipurush, Prabhas desperately needs a huge box office success to reclaim his throne of the 'superstar'. And not just one, but his next film two films might just be the right steps in that direction, which could prove to be the turning points in his career.

Firstly, Prabhas will be seen in the action-thriller Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel, who has helmed the blockbuster KGF series starring Yash and fans are convinced that Salaar is a part of the KGF universe as well. Also starring Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actioner releases in theatres on September 28.

Next, the Rebel star has the science-fiction epic Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film's first glimpse was released recently at the San Diego Comic-Con and received a thunderous reaction from cinephiles. Called Project K during its production, Kalki 2898 AD also features Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan and will release next year.

READ | Kalki 2898 AD glimpse reaction: Twitterati say Prabhas, Deepika Padukone film will 'create history for Indian cinema'

 

