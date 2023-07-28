Prabhas' Facebook page 'compromised' as hackers share viral videos of 'unlucky humans', actor issues statement

Netizens didn't leave a chance to troll Prabhas' last release Adipurush even as his Facebook page was hacked on Thursday night.

Prabhas, who is the pan-India superstar after leading the two Baahubali films directed by SS Rajamouli, isn't an avid social media user as he only uses his Facebook and Instagram accounts to share updates about his films. The actor rarely shares any glimpses of his personal life on his social media.

On Thursday, July 27 night, the actor's Facebook page was hacked as two viral videos were shared with the captions, "Unlucky Humans" and "Ball fails around the world". Prabhas confirmed that his page has been 'compromised' as he put up an Instagram Story, which read, "Hello everyone, My Facebook page has been compromised. Team is sorting this out."

Netizens didn't leave a chance to troll Prabhas' last film Adipurush as several Facebook users made similar comments such as, "Unlucky Humans are the ones who saw Adipurush". Directed by Om Raut, the cinematic adaptation of Ramayana was heavily criticised for its 'tapori' dialogues, 'pathetic' visual effects, and 'poor characterisation'.













After three back-to-back commercial failures - Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and Adipurush, Prabhas desperately needs a huge box office success to reclaim his throne of the 'superstar'. And not just one, but his next film two films might just be the right steps in that direction, which could prove to be the turning points in his career.

Firstly, Prabhas will be seen in the action-thriller Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel, who has helmed the blockbuster KGF series starring Yash and fans are convinced that Salaar is a part of the KGF universe as well. Also starring Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actioner releases in theatres on September 28.

Next, the Rebel star has the science-fiction epic Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film's first glimpse was released recently at the San Diego Comic-Con and received a thunderous reaction from cinephiles. Called Project K during its production, Kalki 2898 AD also features Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan and will release next year.



