Kalki 2898 AD glimpse reaction: Twitterati say Prabhas, Deepika Padukone film will 'create history for Indian cinema'

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, had the tentative title of Project K earlier.

The first glimpse of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan's upcoming sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con in the wee hours of Friday (as per Indian time). The film, which had a tentative title of Project K, is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Kalki 2898 AD's first look gives a glimpse of the futuristic world in which the film is set. Prabhas is introduced as a 'force' that will help the world 'taken over by darkness'. Deepika is seen standing in a queue in the authoritarian world and surprisingly, Amitabh is seen in an action avatar with his body covered in a bandage. Haasan, who joined the film last month, is not seen in the first glimpse.

The short clip, lasting for 75 seconds, has greatly impressed the social media users on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, with many saying that the Nag Ashwin directorial will 'create history for Indian cinema'. A tweet read, "#NagAshwin will set new boundaries with this one. Interesting take, by the looks of it #Prabhas has really put in work into his character". Another user tweeted, "In Nag Ashwin I Trust. If you ask me personally, the first glimpse of Project K promises more than Salaar! High Concept. Huge Risk. I'm ALL FOR IT!".

Multiple netizens were also reminded of Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune as one Twitter user tweeted, "Project K is #kalki now. Looks great in VFX CGI, Set Design, Costume, and Music. It will be a game changer for Indian cinema. Also, It Feels like Dune only with a set and backdrop. Very excited to see the concept of #Kalki2898AD. Now I have high hopes", while another added, "The glimpse of Project K, aka Kalki2898AD, is totally badass, and interestingly, it's reminding me a bit of Dune. The costumes, music, and cinematography seem to share some similarities with Dune's epic style."

In Nag Ashwin I Trust



If you ask me personally, the first glimpse of Project K promises more than Salaar!



High Concept. Huge Risk. I'm ALL FOR IT!#ProjectK #Prabhas #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/6dSwUMkLZG — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) July 20, 2023

#Kalki 2898 - A.D Glimpse is out now!#NagAshwin will set new boundaries with this one.



Interesting take, by the looks of it #Prabhas has really put in work into his character.#DeepikaPadukone #AmitabhBachchan #ProjectKGlimpse pic.twitter.com/8keAOKfKk8 — Hamdan Mohammed (@HamdanM_sa) July 20, 2023

Project K is #kalki now . Looks great in VFX CGI, Set Design, Costume, Music . It will be a game changer for indian cinema. Also It Feels like Dune only with Set and backdrop. Very excited to see the concept of #Kalki2898AD . Now I have high hopes #Prabhas #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/dfIfio4n8D — Amit Khundia (@amit_khundia) July 21, 2023

The glimpse of Project K, aka Kalki2898AD, is totally badass, and interestingly, it's reminding me a bit of Dune. The costumes, music, and cinematography seem to share some similarities with Dune's epic style. — philiphere (@thephilliphere) July 20, 2023

Earlier, the release date for Project K was announced as January 12, 2024, but the latest video shows that the film might get delayed as it shows that the film will hit theatres worldwide next year, but no date has been mentioned.



