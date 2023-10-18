Prabhas' aunt makes big revelation on Salaar actor's marriage, says 'it will happen...'

To all Prabhas' fans out there, your favourite hero will definitely get married 'soon' and his aunt has gave a major update about his marriage.

Prabhas is among the most eligible bachelors of the Indian film industry. Darling's fans are waiting to see their idol getting married, and it seems like their prayers have finally been answered. As per a latest media report, Prabhas' aunt, Shyamala Devi, has dropped a major update about the actor's wedding.

Prabhas' aunt reportedly confirmed the actor's marriage

As per a report of M9News.com, Shaymala Devi was quoted saying, "We have the blessings of Durgamma. The almighty will take good care of all of us. Prabhas’s marriage will definitely happen and it will happen soon. We will invite you all (media) for the marriage and celebrate it."

Prabhas rumoured to be in a relationship with...

Even before Prabhas captivated India with his performance in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise, there were rumours that Prabhas was seeing his frequent co-star Anushka Shetty. During Adipurush, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon dating rumours also caught headlines, but the actress disregarded the rumours quickly.

Prabhas wants to get married at?

During Adipursh's promotional tour, Prabhas revealed that he wanted to get married at Tirupathi Temple. Reportedly, the actor said, "I will get married in Tirupathi."

Prabhas' interesting line-up of films

On the work front, Prabhas will next be seen in Prashanth Neel's actioner Salaar Part One: Ceasefire. The action-drama was originally scheduled for September 23, but the movie has been postponed to December 22. Now, Salaar will clash with Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Next year, after Salaar, Prabhas will be seen with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer, dystopian action-drama Kalki 2989 AD. After Kalki, Prabhas will team up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.