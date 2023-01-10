Pakistani actress Sadia Khan reacts to dating rumours with SRK's son Aryan Khan, says 'please stop all these'

File Photo

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan recently made headlines with Pakistani actress-model Sadia Khan when a photo in which they can be seen posing together went viral on social media.

The viral photo sparked dating rumours, netizens assumed that Aryan is in a relationship with the Pakistani model. The photo is from New Year’s eve. Now, Sadia Khan reacted to the rumours in her recent with City Times, and stated, "It is very strange how people are making up stories about myself and Aryan without knowing the full picture. There needs to be a limit to all that goes around in the name of news."

She further added, "This doesn’t mean that we are dating. I am not the only one who took a picture with Aryan either; there were a few other people who clicked pictures and they also uploaded them, but somehow I am the one whose picture is floating around."

Sadia denied dating rumours and mentioned, "I would say that Aryan is very sweet and an extremely well-mannered boy. So, please stop all these baseless rumours about us. Love and respect."

For the unversed, Sadia Khan is a popular Pakistani television actress. She has appeared in multiple serials such as Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Shayad, Maryam Periera, and Yariyan among others. She was also seen in the Indian-Norwegian romantic film Dunno Y2... Life Is a Moment in which an Indian man falls in love with a Pakistani man.

Sadia is better known for her role in Khuda Aur Muhabbat season 1 and 2. She was last seen playing the role of Maryam in TV One's Maryam Periera (2018).

Few days ago, it was reported that Aryan is dating the actress Nora Fatehi after the duo were spotted with the same girl at the same New Year eve's party in Dubai. However, these speculations soon ended after a source was quoted telling Bollywood Life "They (Aryan and Nora) are part of the same fraternity so it is not breaking news that they have the same set of acquaintances and friends."

READ | Yearender 2022: Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, star kids confirmed to make Bollywood debuts in 2023