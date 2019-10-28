Not Anushka Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal interested in marrying Prabhas?

Since the time they starred together in Baahubali franchise, Prabhas and Anushka Shetty have been rumoured to be dating. Although both of them constantly denied the reports it never died down. Earlier during an interview, when Prabhas was asked about it, he had said, "You would know if there was something, right? We can't run and hide for 2 years if I and Anushka were dating. Why would we hide it?"

Earlier when quizzed about marriage rumours with Anushka, the handsome actor stated, "Rumours are bound to float. A few months ago, things had died down. Now, they’ve begun again. Anushka and I have been friends for 11 years. If there was anything between us, why would we hide it? Until one of us gets married, I guess the rumours are not going to stop."

Now it seems like not Anushka, but another South actor is interested in tying the knot with Prabhas. Yes, we are talking about Kajal Aggarwal. During her recent appearance on the Feet Up with the Stars Telugu, host Lakshmi Manchu asked Kajal about her marriage plans, to which she replied, "Yes, I am planning for a wedding soon."

During Kill, Hook Up or Marry question, the actor was asked to choose from Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Prabhas. Kajal went on to say, "Ram Charan – Kill, N. T. Rama Rao Jr. – Hook up and Prabhas – Marry."

Woah, that's interesting!

We wonder what Prabhas has to say about it as he is the only single among the options.