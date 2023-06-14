'Clash of the decade': Netizens react to news of Kamal Haasan playing villain in Prabhas-starrer Project K

Stills of Kamal Haasan and Prabhas

Prabhas will soon bring his magnum opus, Adipurush to cinemas, and after that, he will be seen next year in Nag Ashwin's Project K. The upcoming sci-fi also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, and now as per the latest information, Kamal Haasan has signed the movie as the primary antagonist of the film.

A few news portals and personalities from the South have shared the news that Project K has become bigger and grander, as Ulaga Nayagan, Kamal Haasan has come on board and he will play the main antagonist in Nag Ashwin's directorial. Karthik DP has shared the news on Twitter, and wrote, "Big news #Prabhas & #KamalHaasan are set to clash in India's mega project #ProjectK." The tweet further informed that Kamal has dedicated his August schedule to shooting his parts and if rumours are to be believed, Kamal has earned a massive amount, approx 100 crores for playing the antagonist.

As soon as the news broke on the internet, several netizens and moviegoers shared their excitement about the 'dream cast'.A netizen called the news, "Clash of the decade." Another netizen wrote, "Wow." One of the internet users wrote, "#ProjectK - Antagonist Aandavar is Back after 15 Years..Seems like It's almost certain that He's Gonna lock horns with #Prabhas in this Sci-fi Magnum Opus. Can't Wait to see the Powerhouse Performer in a Villain Role again.. Gonna be a Treat for his fans for sure..Ulaganayagan #Kamalhaasan."

Nag Ashwin's directorial Project K will have a pan-India release on January 12, 2024. Apart from Project K, Prabhas will also be seen in Prashanth Neel's Salaar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.