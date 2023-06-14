Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

'Clash of the decade': Netizens react to news of Kamal Haasan playing villain in Prabhas-starrer Project K

As per the latest information, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan's starrer sci-fi, Project K, have become grander as Kamal Haasan has signed the movie as the main antagonist.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 11:46 PM IST

'Clash of the decade': Netizens react to news of Kamal Haasan playing villain in Prabhas-starrer Project K
Stills of Kamal Haasan and Prabhas

Prabhas will soon bring his magnum opus, Adipurush to cinemas, and after that, he will be seen next year in Nag Ashwin's Project K. The upcoming sci-fi also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, and now as per the latest information, Kamal Haasan has signed the movie as the primary antagonist of the film. 

A few news portals and personalities from the South have shared the news that Project K has become bigger and grander, as Ulaga Nayagan, Kamal Haasan has come on board and he will play the main antagonist in Nag Ashwin's directorial. Karthik DP has shared the news on Twitter, and wrote, "Big news #Prabhas & #KamalHaasan are set to clash in India's mega project #ProjectK." The tweet further informed that Kamal has dedicated his August schedule to shooting his parts and if rumours are to be believed, Kamal has earned a massive amount, approx 100 crores for playing the antagonist.

Here's the tweet

As soon as the news broke on the internet, several netizens and moviegoers shared their excitement about the 'dream cast'.A netizen called the news, "Clash of the decade." Another netizen wrote, "Wow." One of the internet users wrote, "#ProjectK - Antagonist Aandavar is Back after 15 Years..Seems like It's almost certain that He's Gonna lock horns with #Prabhas in this Sci-fi Magnum Opus. Can't Wait to see the Powerhouse Performer in a Villain Role again.. Gonna be a Treat for his fans for sure..Ulaganayagan #Kamalhaasan." 

Here are the reactions

Nag Ashwin's directorial Project K will have a pan-India release on January 12, 2024. Apart from Project K, Prabhas will also be seen in Prashanth Neel's Salaar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60
In pics: Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's funeral
From Rekha to Zeenat: Look at alleged love affairs of Pakistan's ex PM Imran Khan with Bollywood actresses
Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos
In pics: Pooja Hegde turns heads in pink co-ord set to promote Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UP: Teen dies by suicide after father scolds him for stealing iPhone
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.