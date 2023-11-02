Meet Lavanya Tripathi, new member of Allu-Konidela family, began career in Hindi TV serials, met Varun Tej in...

Here's everything you need to know about Lavanya Tripathi, who has tied the knot with Varun Tej in Italy on November 1. Their wedding was attended by Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun among others.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, popular South Indian actors, tied the knot with each other in an intimate ceremony at the Borgo San Felice Resort in Italy on November 1. Their wedding festivities began with the cocktail night on Monday (October 30), followed by the Haldi and Mehendi ceremony on Tuesday (October 31), and the wedding and reception on Wednesday.

Son of actor and producer Nagendra Babu, Varun Tej belongs to Allu-Konidela family, one of the most powerful and influential families in the Telugu Film industry. Their wedding was a star-studded affair. Varun's uncles Mega Star Chiranjeevi and Power Star Pawan Kalyan, and his cousins - the RRR star Ram Charan and the Pushpa star Allu Arjun were part of the three-day long festivities.

Who is Lavanya Tripathi and how did she meet Varun Tej?

Born in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, Lavanya grew up in Dehradun, Uttarakhand and did his schooling there. She moved to Mumbai for her graduation and started modelling after completing her education. Always wanting to be a star, Lavanya won the Miss Uttarakhand title in 2006.

She began her acting career in horror thriller antholoy serial Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, in which she appeared in minor episodic roles for three years. From 2009 to 2010, Lavanya played one of the female leads in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap Pyaar Ka Bandhan on Sony TV. She had also acted in CID in an episode.

In 2012, Lavanya made her film debut in the Telugu film Andala Rakshasi and went on to star in multiple Tollywood films such as Lacchimdeviki O Lekkundi, Yuddham Sharanam, Radha, and Happy Birthday among others. It was on the sets of the 2017 film Mister that she met Varun Tej and started dating in the same year. In 2018, they also starred together in Antariksham 9000 KMPH.

Your blessings are earnestly sought for the newly married couple, Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Konidela.@IAmVarunTej@Itslavanya pic.twitter.com/UZLD8lulr4 — Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) November 1, 2023

.. And thus they embarked together on a new love filled journey



Starry Wishes for the Newest Star Couple ! @IAmVarunTej @Itslavanya pic.twitter.com/ognVfZ93Iv — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 2, 2023

Varun and Lavanya's receptions in Hyderabad and Dehradun

Varun and Lavanya are planning to host two receptions in India. A source was quoted telling Hyderabad Times, "The reception in Hyderabad will be for their friends and colleagues in the film industry. The reception in Dehradun will be more for their closest friends, as Lavanya grew up there."