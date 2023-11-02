Headlines

Meet Lavanya Tripathi, new member of Allu-Konidela family, began career in Hindi TV serials, met Varun Tej in...

Shubman Gill photos with Orry at Mukesh Ambani’s party go viral, netizens say ‘add Ishan Kishan too’

One of India's richest persons started business with just Rs 5000, earned Rs 48000 crore, his biggest bet was...

This star kid began career with 15 consecutive flops, still got huge films, has just 2 solo hits yet considered big star

Auto-rickshaw driver turns Mumbai traffic jam into impromptu karaoke party, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Lavanya Tripathi, new member of Allu-Konidela family, began career in Hindi TV serials, met Varun Tej in...

Shubman Gill photos with Orry at Mukesh Ambani’s party go viral, netizens say ‘add Ishan Kishan too’

One of India's richest persons started business with just Rs 5000, earned Rs 48000 crore, his biggest bet was...

7 Spectacular polka dot animals

World's 10 most educated nations

Top 6 Indian cities with highest number of billionaires

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

India's Own Version Of Israel's Iron Dome Defence System? How Will It Help?

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Meet Lavanya Tripathi, new member of Allu-Konidela family, began career in Hindi TV serials, met Varun Tej in...

This star kid began career with 15 consecutive flops, still got huge films, has just 2 solo hits yet considered big star

Meet Poorna Patel, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi's best friend who is daughter of a senior leader, is married to...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Meet Lavanya Tripathi, new member of Allu-Konidela family, began career in Hindi TV serials, met Varun Tej in...

Here's everything you need to know about Lavanya Tripathi, who has tied the knot with Varun Tej in Italy on November 1. Their wedding was attended by Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun among others.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, popular South Indian actors, tied the knot with each other in an intimate ceremony at the Borgo San Felice Resort in Italy on November 1. Their wedding festivities began with the cocktail night on Monday (October 30), followed by the Haldi and Mehendi ceremony on Tuesday (October 31), and the wedding and reception on Wednesday.

Son of actor and producer Nagendra Babu, Varun Tej belongs to Allu-Konidela family, one of the most powerful and influential families in the Telugu Film industry. Their wedding was a star-studded affair. Varun's uncles Mega Star Chiranjeevi and Power Star Pawan Kalyan, and his cousins - the RRR star Ram Charan and the Pushpa star Allu Arjun were part of the three-day long festivities.

Who is Lavanya Tripathi and how did she meet Varun Tej?

Born in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, Lavanya grew up in Dehradun, Uttarakhand and did his schooling there. She moved to Mumbai for her graduation and started modelling after completing her education. Always wanting to be a star, Lavanya won the Miss Uttarakhand title in 2006.

She began her acting career in horror thriller antholoy serial Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, in which she appeared in minor episodic roles for three years. From 2009 to 2010, Lavanya played one of the female leads in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap Pyaar Ka Bandhan on Sony TV. She had also acted in CID in an episode.

In 2012, Lavanya made her film debut in the Telugu film Andala Rakshasi and went on to star in multiple Tollywood films such as Lacchimdeviki O Lekkundi, Yuddham Sharanam, Radha, and Happy Birthday among others. It was on the sets of the 2017 film Mister that she met Varun Tej and started dating in the same year. In 2018, they also starred together in Antariksham 9000 KMPH.

Varun and Lavanya's receptions in Hyderabad and Dehradun

Varun and Lavanya are planning to host two receptions in India. A source was quoted telling Hyderabad Times, "The reception in Hyderabad will be for their friends and colleagues in the film industry. The reception in Dehradun will be more for their closest friends, as Lavanya grew up there."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

NPS rules changed: Subscribers to get up to 60% withdrawal of their pension; know how

Cricket World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill needs to give himself time

This National Award-winning actor worked as farmer, his role in Hrithik Roshan film was chopped off, now is among the...

iPhone hacking alert: What is Apple doing regarding Opposition MPs' claim on ‘state-sponsored’ attacks?

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023:Check out the best deals on pressure cookers, get up to 63% off

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE