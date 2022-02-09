Meet 'Kacha Badam' singer Bhuban Badyakar who became social sensation by selling peanuts

We all are living in an age of digital revolution. Where people become a sensation in the most unexpected manner. The Instagram reels and other short video platforms have given birth to influencers, performers, and individuals who became trendsetters.

These days, there is a new reel trend that has been extremely popular among netizens, the 'Kacha Badam' song. From teenagers to actors, everyone has shown their creativity by dancing to the tunes of the song. The amazing fact about this song is that it is not sung by a professional artist, but a peanut seller. Sounds unreal, isn't it? Well, that's the power of the digital age.

Is he the guy who started it all? #KachaBadam pic.twitter.com/swkmqdpceu — Riz G (@ritesh_to) February 7, 2022

Meet, Bhuban Badyakar, a hard-working but skilled peanut seller from Birbhum, West Bengal, who has created this song as a marketing tool to promote his business.

The lyrics of his song explains the fact that he sells untoasted peanut, and even before the reel crashed the internet, he was quite popular in his locality. Bhuban's song was recorded by someone, and it was uploaded to the internet, without his knowledge. However, he is thankful to the one who uploaded his song.

Soon, after his song became a trend, he got fame from every corner of the world. Celebs like Rupali Ganguly, Shooter Dadi, the famous father-daughter duo from Brazil, Nyla Usha have remixed his reel and came up with their own renditions.

Bhuban even collaborated with Haryanvi actor-singer Amit Dhull for a peppy remix of his song. The latest mash-up has the fusion of his original lyrics with Dhull's Haryanvi lyrics.

Bhuban's story once again cements the fact that if you have an edge over others, you can also be the next big thing in the digital world.