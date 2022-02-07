BTS members groove to the viral sensation 'Kacha Badam' in latest mashup video - WATCH

Comprising of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, the South Korean boy band BTS is a pop culture phenomenon with millions of fans all over the world. Since the last few months, desi BTS videos showing the group dancing to hit Bollywood and South Indian songs have been going viral on the internet. These are not the actual videos, but the fan-made mashups in which the septet can be seen grooving to popular tracks.

Now, a fan-made mashup is doing the rounds on social media in which the group can be seen dancing their heart out to the viral sensation 'Kacha Badam'. Bhuban Badyakar is a peanut seller from West Bengal whose unique style of selling his peanuts grabbed the netizens' attention who shared the 'Kacha Badam' video extensively on the internet and the clip soon went viral soon on various other social networking platforms. Now, even the South Korean band can be seen performing to this track in the latest edited video.

Watch the viral video here



Previously, a mashup video in which the BTS members were seen dancing to 'Kamariya' had gone viral. The edited mashup video featured the seven members of the group grooving to the hit track from Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer 'Stree'. The song from the 2018 horror-comedy had popular actress Nora Fatehi twerking on the beats composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Here's another mashup video in which the Bangtan boys can be seen shaking their legs to the chartbuster song 'Oo Antava' from the Telugu blockbuster film 'Pushpa: The Rise'. The original video had Samantha Ruth Prabhu sizzling to the catchy tune composed by Dev Sri Prasad.

These edited videos are indicative of their humungous popularity in India. These videos often break the internet and we wonder what would be the reaction of the BTS boys when they see the videos themselves.