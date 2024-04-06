Twitter
Makers of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 announce release window with new poster, excited fans ask, 'what's the date?'

The much-delayed Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 finally gets a release window, but fans are divided over the new major development of Indian 2.

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 06, 2024, 06:50 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Kamal Haasan in Indian 2 (Image source: Twitter)
Kamal Haasan's much-delayed film, Indian 2 finally came up with a major update, but it has left the actor's fans divided. On Saturday, the producers of the upcoming actioner, Lyca Productions, dropped a new poster of Indian 2, announcing June as the release month. 

In the new poster vigilante Senapathy (Kamal Haasan) is seen standing with his trademark twisted finger in handcuffed hands. The makers shared the poster that voices Senapathy's fight against corruption and injustice with 'zero tolerance'. The post captioned, "Gear up for the comeback of Senapathy INDIAN-2 is all set to storm in cinemas this JUNE. Mark your calendar for the epic saga." Interestingly, the makers announced the release month, but not the date, and that's what left Kamal's fans puzzled. 

Here's the poster

Soon after the new poster was dropped, a few netizens quipped about not announcing the release date. Many fans also asked about the release date. A fan wrote, "getting tears after many postpones. Finally, my fav Shankar sir's movie coming on this June so excited." Another fan wrote, "Mark you calendar na? Entire month?" A netizen wrote, "This is what i don't like about Tamil Cinema. Not saying the exact date. #INDIAN2 #IndianTata." 

Last year in November, the makers dropped a pre-teaser of Indian 2, titled An Intro. The first look of Indian 2 left Kamal fans nostalgic. For the unversed, Indian 2 is the direct sequel to 1996 blockbuster Indian and Kamal played the double role of freedom fighter turned vigilante Senapathy and his son Chandra Bose. 

In the sequel, Kamal is accompanied by a new cast, including Sidharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kajal Aggarwal. Late popular actor Vivek was also seen in the promo. In the 1.58-minute video, The citizens of the nation call out Senapathy to eradicate corruption. The video starts with the final moment of the prequel where Senapathy promises that whenever corruption will arise, he will come to put an end. Sidharth along with several others look upon vigilante as their only hope. The video ends with Kamal as Senapathy, saying, "Hindustani is back." 

Back in 1996, AR Rahaman composed the music for India. For the sequel, Indian 2, Anirudh Ravichander replaced Rahaman and composed music for the film. Indian 2 was officially announced in 2017, and the principal photography of the film was started in 2019. However, the production faced multiple delays, including the Covid pandemic. The Intro video of Indian 2 relieved fans, and they're waiting for the much-awaited sequel. Indian 2 is slated for 2024 release.

 

