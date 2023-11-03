Headlines

Indian 2: Kamal Haasan returns as vigilante Senapathy to punish the corrupt, fans say 'nostalgia hits very hard'

Kamal Haasan and director Shankar teamed up to bring the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian, and the introduction video left fans amazed.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 06:36 PM IST

Indian 2: Kamal Haasan is back as vigilante Senapathy in Shankar's directorial Indian 2 (Hindustani 2 in Hindi). The first look of Indian 2 titled "An Intro" was released on Friday, and it left Kamal fans nostalgic. For the unversed, Indian 2 is the direct sequel to 1996 blockbuster Indian and Kamal played the double role of freedom fighter turned vigilante Senapathy and his son Chandra Bose. 

In the sequel, Kamal is accompanied by a new cast, including Sidharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kajal Aggarwal. Late popular actor Vivek was also seen in the promo. In the 1.58-minute video, The citizens of the nation call out Senapathy to eradicate corruption. The video starts with the final moment of the prequel where Senapathy promises that whenever corruption will arise, he will come to put an end. Sidharth along with several others look upon vigilante as their only hope. The video ends with Kamal as Senapathy, saying, "Hindustani is back." 

Here's the video

As soon as the Intro video was released, several netizens and Kamal fans celebrated the actor's return to the iconic character. A fan wrote, "Only 90s kids know the feeling of seeing Kamal Haasan back in this role." Another fan wrote, "Goosebumps is overloaded." One of the fans wrote, "Nostalgia hits very hard." An internet user wrote, "Marvelous Shankar sir is back after a long time." Another internet user wrote, "Outstanding intro teaser refreshing childhood Hindustani(Indian) movie memories." 

Back in 1996, AR Rahaman composed the music for India. For the sequel, Indian 2, Anirudh Ravichander replaced Rahaman and composed music for the film. Indian 2 was officially announced in 2017, and the principal photography of the film was started in 2019. However, the production faced multiple delays, including the Covid pandemic. The Intro video of Indian 2 relieved fans, and they're waiting for the much-awaited sequel. Indian 2 is slated for 2024 release.

