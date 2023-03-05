Search icon
Mahesh Babu, A R Rahman among celebs spotted at Sania Mirza's farewell bash, see pics

Various celebrities like Mahesh Babu, A R Rahman and others attended the farewell bash of tennis star player Sania Mirza.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 10:37 PM IST

Sania Mirza said her final goodbyes to tennis at the location of her first adventure with joy. Sania Mirza, a prominent tennis player from India, finished her journey there where she had started. At Hyderabad's Lal Bahadur Tennis Stadium, Sania competed in her last match.

She had announced her entry into the big stage in this arena by taking home the victory in the historic WTA single nearly two decades earlier. She said goodbye while her eyes were wet. Sania officially said goodbye to her brilliant career by competing in exhibition matches against Rohan Bopanna, Yuvraj Singh, and her "best friend" Bethanie Mettek Sands.

Various celebrities attended the farewell bash of tennis star player Sania Mirza. Celebrities that attended the function include, Mahesh Babu, A R Rahman and others.

 

 

 

 

 

'Painted in love': Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa share Mehendi, Haldi pics, internet swoons over their son Agastya
Underarm bowling incident: What Trevor Chappell did in 1981 that shocked cricket world
Meet MTV Splitsvilla X4 winners Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir | Exclusive
From Audemars Piguet to Rolex Daytona: Check out Shah Rukh Khan's luxury watch collection worth crores
From Atal, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee to Bhatan Tunnel: Know all about India's longest road tunnels
First-image
Bank Holidays 2023 Alert! Banks to remain closed on March 8 for Holi, check bank closure dates
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
