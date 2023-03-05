Mahesh Babu, A R Rahman among celebs spotted at Sania Mirza's farewell bash, see pics

Sania Mirza said her final goodbyes to tennis at the location of her first adventure with joy. Sania Mirza, a prominent tennis player from India, finished her journey there where she had started. At Hyderabad's Lal Bahadur Tennis Stadium, Sania competed in her last match.

She had announced her entry into the big stage in this arena by taking home the victory in the historic WTA single nearly two decades earlier. She said goodbye while her eyes were wet. Sania officially said goodbye to her brilliant career by competing in exhibition matches against Rohan Bopanna, Yuvraj Singh, and her "best friend" Bethanie Mettek Sands.

Various celebrities attended the farewell bash of tennis star player Sania Mirza. Celebrities that attended the function include, Mahesh Babu, A R Rahman and others.