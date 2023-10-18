Headlines

US President Biden lands in Israel amid Israel-Hamas war

Meet man, an Indian, who lives in house bigger than Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s Rs 15000 crore Antilia, he belongs to…

Apple launches new Rs 7900 Pencil, works with all iPad models with a USB-C port

Leo first review out: Udhayanidhi Stalin drops huge spoiler of Vijay, Lokesh film; fans say 'this is worst way to...'

7th pay commission: How much salary will increase after 4% hike in DA? Details inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

US President Biden lands in Israel amid Israel-Hamas war

Meet man, an Indian, who lives in house bigger than Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s Rs 15000 crore Antilia, he belongs to…

Apple launches new Rs 7900 Pencil, works with all iPad models with a USB-C port

Alzheimer's disease: 7 early signs of dementia

6 questions parents must ask teachers during parent-teacher meeting

Inspirational Sudha Murthy quotes on simplicity

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

Israel Hamas War: Netanyahu warns Hezbollah and Iran amid the escalating war, 'you will be harmed'

Israel thanks India for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the country In Fight Against Hamas

Israel Hamas War: Horrifying! ice cream trucks being used to store dead bodies as Israel bombs Gaza

Leo first review out: Udhayanidhi Stalin drops huge spoiler of Vijay, Lokesh film; fans say 'this is worst way to...'

Leo: No early morning shows for Lokesh Kanagaraj film in Tamil Nadu; Thalapathy Vijay fans rush to Bengaluru, Hyderabad

This sibling duo to appear together on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 after 18 years: Report

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Leo first review out: Udhayanidhi Stalin drops huge spoiler of Vijay, Lokesh film; fans say 'this is worst way to...'

Read on to know what spoiler has the actor-turned-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin has shared in his review for Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj film Leo.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Headlined by Thalapathy Vijay and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the most-awaited Tamil film this year Leo is finally all set to hit theatres on Thursday, October 19. Due to Vijay's stardom and Lokesh's direction, the action-packed entertainer has already earned Rs 100 crore before its release in the advance booking sales.

Fans have been waiting to know if Leo is a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), that the filmmaker created last year when he joined the storylines of Vikram (2022) and Kaithi (2019) together. The makers have neither confirmed nor denied the reports stating that Leo will take forward the LCU ahead. However, actor-turned-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin has seeminly ruined this surprise as he shared his review for the film.

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account in the wee hours of Wednesday, the Maamannan actor wrote, "Thalabathy @actorvijay Anna’s #Leo (three thumbs up emojis) @Dir_Lokesh excellent filmmaking, @anirudhofficial music, @anbariv master @7screenstudio (three clapping emojis) #LCU (winking emoji)! All the best team!".

The mention of LCU in his review has seeminly confirmed that Thalapathy Vijay will join Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Suriya, Karthi, Narain, Arjun Das, and Vijay Sethupathi in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. Fans are disappointed with Udhayanidhi and have stated that this is "the worst way to spoil the excitement".

An Anirudh Ravichander musical, Leo also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Das, Trisha Krishnan, Myskkin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, and Mathew Thomas in key roles. The film is about a simple man hunted by two brothers who claim that he looks like their lost third brother. The plot has led many to believe that Leo is a remake of A History of Violence, the 2005 Hollywood film starring Viggo Mortensen.

READ | Leo: No early morning shows for Lokesh Kanagaraj film in Tamil Nadu; Thalapathy Vijay fans rush to Bengaluru, Hyderabad

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Onir calls SC verdict on same-sex marriage 'extremely disappointing', says 'there is no reason why...' | Exclusive

Israel’s evacuation deadline for Gazans over; IDF’s land-water-air attack to ‘demolish’ Hamas

Leo first review out: Udhayanidhi Stalin drops huge spoiler of Vijay, Lokesh film; fans say 'this is worst way to...'

AUS vs SL: Australia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets in World Cup 2023 match

WhatsApp working on ‘search message by date’ feature for web client

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE