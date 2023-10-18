Leo first review out: Udhayanidhi Stalin drops huge spoiler of Vijay, Lokesh film; fans say 'this is worst way to...'

Read on to know what spoiler has the actor-turned-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin has shared in his review for Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj film Leo.

Headlined by Thalapathy Vijay and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the most-awaited Tamil film this year Leo is finally all set to hit theatres on Thursday, October 19. Due to Vijay's stardom and Lokesh's direction, the action-packed entertainer has already earned Rs 100 crore before its release in the advance booking sales.

Fans have been waiting to know if Leo is a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), that the filmmaker created last year when he joined the storylines of Vikram (2022) and Kaithi (2019) together. The makers have neither confirmed nor denied the reports stating that Leo will take forward the LCU ahead. However, actor-turned-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin has seeminly ruined this surprise as he shared his review for the film.

Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account in the wee hours of Wednesday, the Maamannan actor wrote, "Thalabathy @actorvijay Anna’s #Leo (three thumbs up emojis) @Dir_Lokesh excellent filmmaking, @anirudhofficial music, @anbariv master @7screenstudio (three clapping emojis) #LCU (winking emoji)! All the best team!".

The mention of LCU in his review has seeminly confirmed that Thalapathy Vijay will join Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Suriya, Karthi, Narain, Arjun Das, and Vijay Sethupathi in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. Fans are disappointed with Udhayanidhi and have stated that this is "the worst way to spoil the excitement".

Worst way to spoil the excitement https://t.co/5AfSAkZ9xI pic.twitter.com/CxvIOYl1V7 — Malaysia Box Office (@MYRBoxOffice) October 18, 2023

Might've been the worst way possible to announce LEO in LCU.



But indeed the Box Office is scheduled to crash on October 19th. https://t.co/KCdMxmeXji — Troll Cinema ( TC ) (@Troll_Cinema) October 17, 2023

An Anirudh Ravichander musical, Leo also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Das, Trisha Krishnan, Myskkin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, and Mathew Thomas in key roles. The film is about a simple man hunted by two brothers who claim that he looks like their lost third brother. The plot has led many to believe that Leo is a remake of A History of Violence, the 2005 Hollywood film starring Viggo Mortensen.

