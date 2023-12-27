Latha Rajinikanth denies cheating allegations in Kochadaiiyaan case: 'Humiliation and harassment of popular person'

After Rajinikanth's wife Latha Rajinikanth was granted bail on Tuesday in a forgery case related to the 2014 film Kochadaiiyaan, she said, "This is the price we pay for being celebrities."

A Bengaluru court granted conditional bail to Tamil film actor Rajinikanth’s wife Latha Rajinikanth who is accused in a forgery case arising out of a dispute concerning the 2014 film titled Kochadaiiyaan. She appeared in person before the magistrate court on December 26 and also filed an application for discharge in the case. The court has adjourned the hearing to January 6.

The court granted bail on a personal bond of Rs. 1 lakh and cash surety of Rs. 25,000. She was directed not to influence witnesses and tamper with evidence. She is charged under Sections 196, 199, 463, 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The discharge application filed by her advocate was objected to by the complainant as Section 463 of the IPC is non-bailable and she had not yet obtained bail.

After she was granted bail on Tuesday, she denied the cheating allegations filed against her. Speaking to ANI, Latha said, "For me, it's a case of humiliation and harassment and exploitation of a popular person. This is the price we pay for being celebrities. So there may not be a big case, but the news becomes very big. There is no fraudulence. I have nothing to do with the money that is being reported. That is between Media One and the concerned people. They have already settled and the topic is between them. I made sure as a guarantor that they have been paid."

The private complaint against Latha was filed by Ad Bureau Advertising, a Chennai based company, which had financial transactions with M/s Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd which made the movie starring Rajinikanth. Latha Rajinikanth allegedly executed a guarantee on behalf of Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd in favour of Ad Bureau Advertising and had failed to honour it after the film suffered losses. (With inputs from PTI)