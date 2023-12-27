Headlines

Centre bans separatist Masarat Alam's Muslim League Jammu & Kashmir for 5 years for anti-national activities

Latha Rajinikanth denies cheating allegations in Kochadaiiyaan case: 'Humiliation and harassment of popular person'

IPO-bound FirstCry’s losses surge to Rs 486 crore in FY23, revenue at Rs 5,632 crore

Chennai: One dead, several injured after Indian Oil plant boiler burst in Tondiarpet

India's Covid JN.1 variant tally crosses 100 after 40 more infections

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Centre bans separatist Masarat Alam's Muslim League Jammu & Kashmir for 5 years for anti-national activities

Latha Rajinikanth denies cheating allegations in Kochadaiiyaan case: 'Humiliation and harassment of popular person'

IPO-bound FirstCry’s losses surge to Rs 486 crore in FY23, revenue at Rs 5,632 crore

10 highest-rated films of Salman Khan

Side effects of consuming too much salt 

Most ODI wins as captain in 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Why 27 Indians stayed back in France when grounded plane with over 300 passengers returned?

Israel Hamas war: Shocking! more than 100 Palestinians killed overnight during Israeli air strikes

Blast near Israel embassy in Delhi, Police find letter addressed to envoy | DNA India News

Watch: Jackie Shroff feeds Never Have I Ever's Devi his iconic anda kadi patta, hilarious crossover has fans in splits

Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare's pre-wedding festivities begins with traditional ceremony; Kiran Rao, Mithila Palkar attend

India's highest paid OTT star, earns Rs 18 crore per episode, not Salman, Saif, Samantha, Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Latha Rajinikanth denies cheating allegations in Kochadaiiyaan case: 'Humiliation and harassment of popular person'

After Rajinikanth's wife Latha Rajinikanth was granted bail on Tuesday in a forgery case related to the 2014 film Kochadaiiyaan, she said, "This is the price we pay for being celebrities."

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 04:07 PM IST

article-main
Latha Rajinikanth/Rajinikanth fanclub Twitter
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A Bengaluru court granted conditional bail to Tamil film actor Rajinikanth’s wife Latha Rajinikanth who is accused in a forgery case arising out of a dispute concerning the 2014 film titled Kochadaiiyaan. She appeared in person before the magistrate court on December 26 and also filed an application for discharge in the case. The court has adjourned the hearing to January 6.

The court granted bail on a personal bond of Rs. 1 lakh and cash surety of Rs. 25,000. She was directed not to influence witnesses and tamper with evidence. She is charged under Sections 196, 199, 463, 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The discharge application filed by her advocate was objected to by the complainant as Section 463 of the IPC is non-bailable and she had not yet obtained bail.

After she was granted bail on Tuesday, she denied the cheating allegations filed against her. Speaking to ANI, Latha said, "For me, it's a case of humiliation and harassment and exploitation of a popular person. This is the price we pay for being celebrities. So there may not be a big case, but the news becomes very big. There is no fraudulence. I have nothing to do with the money that is being reported. That is between Media One and the concerned people. They have already settled and the topic is between them. I made sure as a guarantor that they have been paid."

The private complaint against Latha was filed by Ad Bureau Advertising, a Chennai based company, which had financial transactions with M/s Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd which made the movie starring Rajinikanth. Latha Rajinikanth allegedly executed a guarantee on behalf of Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd in favour of Ad Bureau Advertising and had failed to honour it after the film suffered losses. (With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi Police receives call of 'blast' near Israel Embassy, nothing suspicious found

Donald Trump urges federal appeals court to grant him immunity in election subversion case

IMD update: Delhi-NCR in grip of cold wave, dense fog, AQI remains 'very poor' in Noida, Ghaziabad

World's oldest company from 578 AD shares secret of survival

India's highest-paid actor worked as coolie, bus conductor; was bullied for his looks, now earns Rs 210 crore per film

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE