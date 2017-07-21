Lana del Rey could not sleep due to scary intruders

Singer Lana del Rey said she had a tough time falling asleep when someone had once robbed her cars.

Singer Lana del Rey said she had a tough time falling asleep when someone had once robbed her cars.

The 32-year-old songstress said one time some crazy fans had barged inside her house, while she was present there and it was one of the most harrowing experiences she had gone through, reported FemaleFirst.

"They have. Someone stole both my cars. All the scary stuff. I've had people in my house for sure, and I didn't know they were there while I was there.

"I called the police. I locked the door. Obviously, that's the one in 100,000 people who's crazy. But I (had a hard time sleeping) for a minute," del Rey said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)