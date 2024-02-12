Twitter
Lal Salaam box office collection day 3: Rajinikanth’s sports drama hits new low, struggles to cross Rs 10 crore

Rajinikanth's sports drama Lal Salaam struggles to cross Rs 10 crore.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 10:22 AM IST

Aishwarya Rajinikanth's recent release got a slow start at the box office and opened to mixed responses from the audience. The sports drama is seeing a decline in the collections day by day and has now hit a new low and is struggling.

Rajinikanth-starrer Lal Salaam took a slow start at the box office and collected Rs 3.55 crore on day 1. Instead of increasing on first Saturday, the collection of the film declined and the film collected only Rs 3.25 crore at the box office. Now, as per Sacnilk's early estimates, the sports drama has just earned Rs 3 crore on its first Sunday. The film is clearly struggling to cross Rs 10 crore at the box office. 

The film has no comparisons to the box office collections of Rajinikanth's previous films like Jailer. The sports drama has failed to resonate with the audience and the impact is clearly seen on the film's collection and now the film's comeback seems unlikely. 

Talking about directing Rajinikanth in Lal Salaam, Aishwarya said, "Directing Appa (father) was something I never expected in my life to start with, it was a blessing. Every single day of working with him was a mini masterclass – how he handles himself on set and as a professional, an artist in the industry. His dedication, devotion and seriousness about work, even at this age and time of his life, is something I think everyone in the industry should learn. I think everyone around him is constantly learning from him all the time. He still feels he has so much to learn, and that, I think, is the beauty of the situation we were in. I cherish every moment like every other filmmaker who has worked with him. Appa etches his stamp on us as an artist and particularly in Lal Salaam, as an actor and performer, not just as an entertainer.”

Helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, despite being marketed as a sports drama, Lal Salaam has garnered attention primarily for its political themes, touching upon issues like caste oppression and religious discrimination. The film sees Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth play lead roles, Rajinikanth appeared in an extended cameo as Moideen Bhai. Produced by Lyca Productions, 'Lal Salaam' boasts an ensemble cast including Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, KS Ravikumar, Thambi Ramaiah and Vivek Prasanna in supporting roles. Cricket legend Kapil Dev appeared in a cameo as well. 

