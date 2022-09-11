Search icon
Krishnam Raju death: Prabhas breaks down in tears at uncle's funeral, netizens console Baahubali star

Prabhas fans' become emotional after they saw their Baahubali crying at his uncle Krishnam Raju's final journey.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 06:08 PM IST

Telugu veteran star Krishnam Raju's demise has shaken the entire Tollywood industry. Several artists and filmmakers like Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, Ravi Teja, Mahesh Babu and others have remembered Raju's contribution to cinema and expressed their grief over the loss. 

The Rebel star Krishnam is the uncle of the Baahubali star Prabhas, and his fans are heartbroken to see him emotionally vulnerable. Prabhas was spotted during the last rites of Raju, and he had an emotional breakdown over his uncle's demise. In one of the videos, Prabhas was consoling his cousin's sister. In another video, we can Prabhas be wiping off his tears while interacting with others. These visuals are saddening, and one really feels for Prabhas. 

As soon as the video was out, it went viral, and fans of the actor started showing their support for Prabhas. Even RRR star Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu were also emotional at Raju's final journey, and netizens expressed gratitude towards him as well. 

For the unversed, Telugu cinema veteran actor Uppalapati Venkata Krishnam Raju, known popularly as Krishnam Raju passed away at the age of 82 in Hyderabad on the morning of September 11. he was popularly known as Rebel Star in the Tollywood cinema. The Baahubali star Prabhas was his nephew.

The veteran actor starred in more than 180 films in his career including successful ones such as Jeevana Tarangalu, Mana Voori Pandavulu, Antima Theerpu, Amara Deepam, Tandra Paprayudu, and Palnati Pourusham to name a few. He was last seen along with his nephew Prabhas in the period romantic drama Radhe Shyam released earlier this year.

Krishnam Raju was also an active politician as he was elected to the 12th and 13th Lok Sabha from Kakinada and Narasapuram constituencies in Andhra Pradesh in the late 1990s with a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. The late actor has also served as the Minister of State for different cabinets including Defence, External Affairs and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in his political career.

