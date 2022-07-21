KGF Chapter 2 star Yash holidays with wife Radhika Pandit, photos from exotic location go viral

Yash with wife Radhika Pandit

KGF Chapter 2 star Yash is basking in the glory of his recent blockbuster. The much-awaited sequel of KGF went on to become the highest grossing Kannada film and even one of the highest-grossing Indian films. The Rocking star Yash has gone on a vacation with his wife Radhika Pandit and is enjoying being 'lost' in the lanes of an exotic location.

Yash and Radhika shared a carousel post in which the duo shared a couple of moments from their vacation. They do look like a rocking couple tough. In the post, the duo summed up their moments by stating, "In the world of Cheese and Gelato.. where the sun hangs out till late! Not reachable at the moment.. lost in a far far away land."

Here's the post

Within no time, their post went on to set the internet on fire, and netizens are praising their 'boss' for setting high family goals. Yash has become a nationwide sensation after KGF Chapter 2. Apart from being a stylish, dynamic actor, Yash is also a doting family man. His Instagram and Twitter posts always become a sensation. However this time, his wife actress Ridhima Pandit broke the internet. Yash's wife shared a family photo to celebrate the 500th Instagram post.

In the photo, handsome Yash, lovable Pandit is posing with their little bundles of joy, son Athrav and daughter Arya. Ridhima posted the picture with a caption that says, "A special one for my 500th pic!" As soon as Ridhima dropped the picture, several netizens savoured it by calling it 'the best thing on the internet.' A user asserted, "whether it is 500th or 5000th post, our excitement to see your new post will never change mam."