KGF Chapter 2: Know full form of Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon's film

Yash’s film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, which also stars Sanjay Sutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty, is all set to hit the theatres on April 14. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the movie. The film has already earned Rs 65 crores from advance booking.

However, some people want to know the full form of KGF, therefore, we thought of telling you about the same. KGF stands for Kolar Gold Fields (a mining region), a town in Karnataka. Yash starrer film is expected to break many records at the box office.

On Wednesday, the director of ‘KGF Chapter 2’ requested netizens to not record the film in cinema halls. He tweeted, “The Fight against piracy starts with you! Please don't take videos & photos and avoid posting them online! Say NO to PIRACY.”

In his post, Prashanth said, "8 years of blood, sweat and tears have gone into bringing you all KGF. We urge you all now to take videos while watching KGF Chapter 2 in the cinemas and upload it on the internet. Let's all experience the grandiose of KGF in cinemas and spoil it for others waiting to watch it in the theatres."

Earlier, During his interaction with a media portal, Prashanth Neel talked about his drinking habits and said, "I reveal this with one condition, please promise me that you are not going to chop away this part of my interview," on a witty note.

"Yes, I often consume alcohol to pen down my stories. If I get the same high even when I am intoxicated, that is when I conclude that this particular scene has what it takes", Prashanth Neel reveals.

Explaining what he feels when scripting down his ideas, Prashanth Neel said, "It is never about the story, but how it is presented, is the most important task". Well, talking about his drinking habit openly is considered a daring attempt for a director who has made his mark in the pan-India circuit.

Recently, KGF actor Yash and director Prashanth Neel interacted with Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar where they talked about the process of developing KGF into the big name that it is today.

During the conversation, Prashanth mentioned that KGF’s 8 year-long journey gave them the confidence which helped them take the film to another level. The filmmaker said, "When we started we never thought that we would be where we are today”. Crediting Yash, Neel extended his gratitude and said, "The only person that had this vision was Yash. We started this as a small Kannada project and today the film is really big and the expectations are very high."

Adding more to the discussion, he said, "Initially, it was meant to be a Kannada movie. However, Yash helped cinematic comedy in the same way he wrote the script. This movie is coming to a release. It feels like I am marrying off my daughter."