KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash's film SMASHES records, mints Rs 134 crore on day 1

KGF 2

KGF Chapter 2 has made history as the film has smashed a century in India on its first day. Yash starrer much-awaited sequel to 2018's film KGF Chapter 1 has collected a whopping Rs 134 crores from all languages in India. This magnificent number has surpassed all expectations, and it has certified Rocking star Yash as the pan-India star.

Here's Taran Adarsh's tweet on KGF 2

'KGF2' DAY 1: 134.50 CR... #KGF2 has smashed ALL RECORDS on Day 1... Grosses 134.50 cr Gross BOC [#India biz; ALL versions]... OFFICIAL POSTER ANNOUNCEMENT... pic.twitter.com/ZB0NVJMKBR — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2022

Yash has single-handedly managed to break all the records of the Indian cinema proving that he is the real Box Office Monster. Breaking records and creating history, KGF Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, has become the biggest opener in India for the Hindi language. The film has also broken records in the states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Kolkata as well. Amidst much fan frenzy across the nation for Yash, many theatres have been screening the film with shows as early as 1 am. East, West, North, South, India, overseas, KGF Chapter 2 emergers victorious everywhere.

Talking about the Hindi version, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film has beaten War and Thugs Of Hindostan to become the biggest opener in the Hindi language. Taran revealed that KGF Chapter 2 has minted Rs 53.95 crore on its opening day (Hindi version all India figure). In another tweet, he also mentioned that on its opening day itself, KGF Chapter 2 had surpassed the lifetime earnings of KGF Chapter 1 (Hindi) which stands at Rs 44.09 crore.

Earlier, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan had tweeted that KGF Chapter 2 beat Odiyan directed by V. A. Shrikumar Menon to emerge as the biggest opener at the Kerala box office. "#KGFChapter2 BEATS #Odiyan to become the BIGGEST opener ever in Kerala Box Office," wrote Manobala Vijayabalan on Twitter.

KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon in primary roles.