KGF Chapter 2: Yash starrer creates history, becomes first Kannada film to mint $1 million in USA

Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 has been released worldwide on Thursday, April 14 to an overwhelming response from the audience and the critics who can't stop raving about the Kannada action flick. The Prashanth Neel directorial is rewriting history and shattering records at the global box office on its first day of release itself.

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared on the evening on Thursday, April 14, that KGF Chapter 2 has become the first Kannada film to mint one million dollars in the United States of America as he tweeted, "#KGFChapter2 is now a million dollar film in USA. First Kannada film to achieve this HUMONGOUS feat."

#KGFChapter2 is now a million dollar film in USA.



First Kannada film to achieve this HUMONGOUS feat. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 14, 2022

In another tweet, he reviewed the Yash-led film giving it four stars and calling it mass-extravaganza as he wrote, "#KGFChapter2: MASS-EXTRAVAGANZA Real beast @TheNameIsYash unleashed with over the top praise worthy performance backed by @prashanth_neel's fantastic plot. @duttsanjay is powerful. @TandonRaveena & @SrinidhiShetty7 shines. BGM elevates, stunts & visuals look stunning."

The sequel to the highest-grossing Kannada movie of all time KGF Chapter 1 is being loved by the masses who have already termed it a blockbuster. Yash's performance is being hailed as nothing less than heroic and Prashanth Neel is being lauded for his vision and flawless direction.

Apart from Yash portraying the lead character of Rocky Bhai, the action-packed movie stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist Adheera, Raveena Tandon as Ramika Sen, India's Prime Minister in the 1980s, and Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai, Rocky's love interest.



Released in the original Kannada version and dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil, KGF Chapter 2 has created a havoc at the box office. It is presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.