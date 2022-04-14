KGF Chapter 2 box office collection (Hindi): Yash's film SMASHES Baahubali 2 Hindi advance booking records

The highly-anticipated film KGF Chapter 2 starring Rocking Star Yash released worldwide today (April 14). Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster hit film KGF Chapter 1 which was released in 2018.

Now, KGF Chapter 2 has opened to a thunderous response at the box office and seems like it is already smashing box office records. As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, KGF Chapter 2 Hindi has beaten Baahubali 2 Hindi for a new all-time advance booking record in India.

Chekc out his tweet here:

#KGFChapter2 Hindi has beaten #Baahubali2 Hindi for a new All-time Adv Booking record in India.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 14, 2022

KGF Chapter 2 was released nationwide today, April 14, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, `K.G.F: Chapter 2` is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film `Salaar` starring Prabhas.

'KGF Chapter 2' is being presented in north Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar`s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

Excel has given super hits like `Dil Chahta Hai`, `Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara`, `Dil Dhadakne Do`, and `Gully Boy`, among others.