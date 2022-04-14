KGF Chapter 2 review: Yash on fire, Prashanth Neel's direction 'goosebump-worthy', say cinemagoers

Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 has opened to positive reviews from cinephiles all across the country. KGF Chapter 2 hit theatres on April 14 and the early reviews that have started pouring in on Twitter, declare the Prashanth Neel directorial a blockbuster.

Moviegoers who watched the premiere and early morning shows took to Twitter to celebrate the film and express whether KGF Chapter 2 lived up to the hype and expectations or not. And going by the early reviews by cinemagoers on Twitter, it seems like KGF Chapter 2 makers delivered what they promised -- a thrilling big-screen experience.

As much as the audience has been heaping praise on Yash aka Rocky Bhai for his ultimate swag and stellar performance in KGF Chapter 2, the audience has also been going gaga over Prashanth Neel's 'goosebump-worthy' direction.

"#KGF2 @prashanth_neel sir hats off," wrote a Twitter user. "#KGFCHAPTER2 Not even bored for a single scene. This is how the mass film should be. YASH on fire Exceeded the expectations. Hereafter Prashant Neel will be a most wanted director in south," tweeted another user. "#PrashanthNeel has done a great job," a Twitter user complimented the director. "Superb stuff from @prashanth_neel," tweeted yet another user. "@prashanth_neel has presented #KGF2 as a synonym for goosebumps," pointed out a Twitter user.

Some users even pointed out that KGF Chapter 2 had the capability of breaking RRR and Baahubali's box office records.

Check out the tweets below:

Really awesome movie Sir,, your the best director in the Indian Cinemas #KGFChapter2 Hats offs to the director Mr.Prasanth Neel Sir.All technical teams vera level work. My seats were vibrating during all mass scenes #YashBOSS #KGF2 #RockyBhai pic.twitter.com/hJWVDnSPAc — Haresh Makwana (@hareshmakwana2) April 14, 2022

@prashanth_neel sir @TheNameIsYash sir and @RaviBasrur sir u guys are on steroids or what …

Madness is small word. it is a true monster sir box office brace yourself #KGF2 #KGF2onApr14 April 14, 2022

Finished watching KGF Chapter 2.

Ultimate movie, must watch and that climax

Don't want to give too many spoilers just watch and experience it.

And expect the unexpected b ready to blown away.

#KGFChapter2#KGF2@hombalefilms @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @Karthik1423 — Shrikanth (@Shriky007) April 14, 2022

#KGF2 @prashanth_neel sir hats off @TheNameIsYash anna no one can be Rocky Bhai except you @RaviBasrur sir BGM next level @hombalefilms and @Karthik1423 sir thank you for giving us such Blockbuster product Indian Box-office ko ghuske marenge — Lakshmikanth N (@LakshmikanthN4) April 14, 2022

#KGFCHAPTER2 Not even bored for a single scene. This is how the mass film should be.YASH on fire Exceeded the expectations. Hereafter Prashant neel will be a most wanted director in south @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @SrinidhiShetty7 @VettriTheatres — Vignesh (@vignesh858) April 14, 2022

#PrashanthNeel has done a great job. Fantastic direction. He knows the pulse of the audience. @TandonRaveena is so damn impressive. #SanjayDutt is excellent. BGM is outstanding. So many records will be shattered by #KGFChapter2 . #KGF2Review #KGF2 — AAVISHKAR (@aavishhkar) April 14, 2022



KGF Chapter 2 has collected the highest advance before its release in the top 3 multiplexes. According to trade analysts, KGF has already smashed numbers and is expected to trump RRR's opening day box office collection in the Hindi version.

KGF Chapter 2 was released in theatres today in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

KGF Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, and ‘Gully Boy’ to name a few.