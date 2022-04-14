Search icon
KGF Chapter 2 review: Yash on fire, Prashanth Neel's direction 'goosebump-worthy', say cinemagoers

KGF Chapter 2 review: Going by the early reviews by cinemagoers on Twitter, it seems Yash and Prashanth Neel delivered what they promised.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 14, 2022, 09:36 AM IST

Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 has opened to positive reviews from cinephiles all across the country. KGF Chapter 2 hit theatres on April 14 and the early reviews that have started pouring in on Twitter, declare the Prashanth Neel directorial a blockbuster. 

Moviegoers who watched the premiere and early morning shows took to Twitter to celebrate the film and express whether KGF Chapter 2 lived up to the hype and expectations or not. And going by the early reviews by cinemagoers on Twitter, it seems like KGF Chapter 2 makers delivered what they promised -- a thrilling big-screen experience. 

As much as the audience has been heaping praise on Yash aka Rocky Bhai for his ultimate swag and stellar performance in KGF Chapter 2, the audience has also been going gaga over Prashanth Neel's 'goosebump-worthy' direction. 

"#KGF2 @prashanth_neel sir hats off," wrote a Twitter user. "#KGFCHAPTER2 Not even bored for a single scene. This is how the mass film should be. YASH on fire Exceeded the expectations. Hereafter Prashant Neel will be a most wanted director in south," tweeted another user. "#PrashanthNeel has done a great job," a Twitter user complimented the director. "Superb stuff from @prashanth_neel," tweeted yet another user. "@prashanth_neel has presented #KGF2 as a synonym for goosebumps," pointed out a Twitter user. 

Some users even pointed out that KGF Chapter 2 had the capability of breaking RRR and Baahubali's box office records. 

KGF Chapter 2 has collected the highest advance before its release in the top 3 multiplexes. According to trade analysts, KGF has already smashed numbers and is expected to trump RRR's opening day box office collection in the Hindi version. 

KGF Chapter 2 was released in theatres today in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. 

KGF Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, and ‘Gully Boy’ to name a few.

