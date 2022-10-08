Search icon
Kantara: Vikrant Rona star Kiccha Sudeep heaps praise on Rishab Shetty's film, says it left him 'speechless'

Kiccha Sudeep wrote that the Kannada language film Kantara surpassed the opinions that he had heard of and congratulated the team behind it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 11:53 AM IST

Kantara-Kiccha Sudeep/File photos

Starring Rishab Shetty in the lead role who has also directed the film, Kantara has surprised the cine-goers with its brilliant cinematography, exceptional performances, rousing music, and layered storytelling with the audience calling the Kannada language film a true visual spectacle.

After the Baahubali star Prabhas and KGF Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel, now Kiccha Sudeep, who delivered the pan-India blockbuster Vikrant Rona earlier this year, has showered praises on Kantara and has written a letter detailing his views and appreciating the team behind the film.

Taking to his Twitter account on the Saturday morning of October 8, Sudeep wrote, "To the team that made me write this letter. We do witness films that are good and fantastic. But rarely do we come across one that leaves us speechless. "KAANTAARA" is one such film that left a huge impact. A simple plot, exceptionally well written and fantastically conceived."

The Kannada superstar continued, "Fantabulous performance by Rishab leaves no stone unturned. All you can do is just sit back and wonder, how can one think of something like this. I wonder if this plot on paper was even half as close to how it's conceived on screen. Even the climax, on paper, would have just been a normal ending to a story. It's the vision of the director, and the work that's gone into conceiving what he visualized that deserves a standing applause. Kudos to the team for having had faith in a plot like this, and a big hug to the creative team and Rishab for making this film which such intensity and depth."

READ | Kantara: Adipurush star Prabhas lauds Rishab Shetty's film, Salaar director Prashanth Neel calls it 'classic'

Concluding his thoughts, the Dabangg 3 star appreciated the film's music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath and the production company Hombale Films for backing the film as he wrote, "Hats off Ajaneesh, you are indeed a master. Congrats Hombale Films and thanks for believing in something and standing up for it. I did sit back to watch the film, hoping that film would live up to the opinions that were coming to me. And I should say, the film surpassed it all. Cheers, Kichcha".

Resharing his letter, Rishab Shetty tweeted, "Thank you so much sir (red heart emoji) means a lot" and added three eyes filled with hearts emojis. The film was released in cinemas on September 30 and it's Hindi dubbed version will soon hit the theatres after its Hindi trailer is released on Sunday, October 9.

Wordle 476 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 8
