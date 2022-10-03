Search icon
Kantara: Adipurush star Prabhas lauds Rishab Shetty's film, Salaar director Prashanth Neel calls it 'classic'

Prabhas has Prashanth Neel's next Salaar in his lineup. Salaar is bankrolled by Hombale Films, Kantara's production company.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 10:55 AM IST

Prabhas-Kantara-Prashanth Neel/File photos-Twitter

The Kannada language film Kantara, released in cinemas on September 30, is being loved by the audiences and the critics who are going gaga over its direction, screenplay, performances, music, and cinematography. Directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty, Kantara has slowly and steadily become a talking point among the cine-goers across the nation.

The Telugu superstar Prabhas, who will be seen next in the Ramayana-based Om Raut's directorial Adipurush, took to his Instagram and heaped praises on the film as he wrote, "Thoroughly enjoyed watching #Kantara, especially, the climax. Congratulations to the entire team and wish you'll all the success!".

The film production company Homebale Films, which has bankrolled the action-drama Kantara, shared the Prabhas' story on its Twitter account and wrote, "Really appreciate the gesture, #Prabhas sir. Truly humbled that you liked the movie. We really can’t keep calm for #Salaar now."

Well, Prabhas will be seen next in Hombale Films' big budget pan India release Salaar slated to release in cinemas on September 28, 2023. The actioner, which stars Shruti Haasan as the leading lady, is being directed by Prashanth Neel, who has helmed Yash starrer blockbusters KGF films for the banner.

Prashanth himself took to his Twitter account and lauded Rishab Shetty's film as he tweeted, "Just watched a classic in theaters. #KantaraMovie is Simply superb, Simply phenomenal and Simply Rishab!!!! Congratulations to @AJANEESHB #ArvindKashyap, the infallible @hombalefilms and the entire team. @shetty_rishab....Speechless!".

READ | Salaar: Prabhas, Prashanth Neel's film release date announced with new poster

Kantara clashed with the Hindi thriller Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, and the historical Tamil epic Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 directed by Mani Ratnam, at the box office. Apart from Rishab, the film also features Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and Prakash Thuminad in pivotal roles.

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
PCOS Awareness Month 2022: 5 facts about Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
Watch: Snake stops play in bizzare first during India-South Africa 2nd T20I
