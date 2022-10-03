Kantara: Adipurush star Prabhas lauds Rishab Shetty's film, Salaar director Prashanth Neel calls it 'classic'

Prabhas-Kantara-Prashanth Neel/File photos-Twitter

The Kannada language film Kantara, released in cinemas on September 30, is being loved by the audiences and the critics who are going gaga over its direction, screenplay, performances, music, and cinematography. Directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty, Kantara has slowly and steadily become a talking point among the cine-goers across the nation.

The Telugu superstar Prabhas, who will be seen next in the Ramayana-based Om Raut's directorial Adipurush, took to his Instagram and heaped praises on the film as he wrote, "Thoroughly enjoyed watching #Kantara, especially, the climax. Congratulations to the entire team and wish you'll all the success!".

The film production company Homebale Films, which has bankrolled the action-drama Kantara, shared the Prabhas' story on its Twitter account and wrote, "Really appreciate the gesture, #Prabhas sir. Truly humbled that you liked the movie. We really can’t keep calm for #Salaar now."

Well, Prabhas will be seen next in Hombale Films' big budget pan India release Salaar slated to release in cinemas on September 28, 2023. The actioner, which stars Shruti Haasan as the leading lady, is being directed by Prashanth Neel, who has helmed Yash starrer blockbusters KGF films for the banner.

Prashanth himself took to his Twitter account and lauded Rishab Shetty's film as he tweeted, "Just watched a classic in theaters. #KantaraMovie is Simply superb, Simply phenomenal and Simply Rishab!!!! Congratulations to @AJANEESHB #ArvindKashyap, the infallible @hombalefilms and the entire team. @shetty_rishab....Speechless!".

Kantara clashed with the Hindi thriller Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, and the historical Tamil epic Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 directed by Mani Ratnam, at the box office. Apart from Rishab, the film also features Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and Prakash Thuminad in pivotal roles.