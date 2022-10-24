Kantara: Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda lauds Rishab Shetty's film, calls it 'cinematic brilliance'

Kantara-Shobu Yarlagadda/Twitter

After the Baahubali star Prabhas called Kantara 'an extraordinary experience', now the film's producer Shobu Yarlagadda has heaped praises on the Rishab Shetty starrer revenge action drama. From Kangana Ranaut to Dhanush, the Kannada blockbuster has found admirers in multiple celebrities.

Shobu Yarlagadda, who bankrolled the period epic Baahubali franchise with his co-partner Prasad Devineni under their banner Arka Media Works, took to his Twitter account on Sunday, October 23, and wrote, "#Kantara! Mind Blown! No film has touched me at the core as this film! Its cinematic brilliance!! The climax..Oh my god! Please watch it in theatres! What performances, cinematography and music! Take a bow @shetty_rishab @hombalefilms and the entire team!". Hombale Films, the film's production company, quote-tweeted him and wrote, "This just lit up our Diwali. Thank You @Shobu The climax is indeed catching up for a universal fan base.".

This just lit up our Diwali. Thank You @Shobu_.

The climax is indeed catching up for a universal fan base. https://t.co/0pbUxSlpYN — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) October 23, 2022

Earlier, just before a day of its Telugu release, the Radhe Shyam Prabhas took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Watched #Kantara for the second time and what an extraordinary experience it has been! Great concept and a thrilling climax. A must watch film in theatres!!!". When the Adipurush actor had seen the film for the first time, he had taken to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Thoroughly enjoyed watching #Kantara, especially, the climax. Congratulations to the entire team and wish you'll all the success!".



The first Baahubali film earned around Rs 650 crore, while the latter turned out to be the second highest-grossing film in the history of Indian cinema as it collected around Rs 1800 crore at the worldwide box office. If we take into account the domestic box office collections, Baahubali 2 is the highest-grossing film in the country.

Apart from SS Rajamouli's blockbuster films Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Shobhu has also co-produced Allu Arjun starrer Vedam, Rajamouli-directed Maryada Ramanna, the comedy-drama Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, and the musical Pelli SandaD.