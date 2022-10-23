Kantara box office collection: Rishab Shetty starrer is second Kannada film post KGF Chapter 2 to earn $1 million in USA

Kantara/File photo

Headlined and helmed by Kannada superstar Rishab Shetty, the folklore-oriented film Kantara is breaking box office records with each passing day. The film recently became the all-time third-highest-grossing Kannada movie after the two blockbuster KGF films directed by Prashanth Neel and starring Yash.

Now, Kantara has become only the second Kannada film to earn $1 million at the American box office, as shared by the entertainment tracker Ramesh Bala on his Twitter account when he tweeted, "After #KGFChapter2, #Kantara becomes the only 2nd #Sandalwood movie to enter the $1 Million club in USA".

The movie's total box office collections stand at around Rs 156 crore, as per the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.com twenty-three days after its theatrical release on September 30 when it clashed with Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha and Mani Ratnam's historical epic fiction Ponniyin Selvan I.

After receiving a thunderous response from even the non-Kannadigas, the makers decided to release the film in multiple languages. The Hindi dubbed version of Kantara was released in the theaters on October 14, the Tamil and Telugu versions hit the theatres on October 15, and the Malayalam one came out on October 20.



It is a coincidence that Kantara is bankrolled by the same production house Hombale Films, founded by Vijay Kiragandur, which has produced the two films in the KGF franchise. KGF Chapter 1 was the first Kannada movie to cross the Rs 100 crore club and it earned a total of Rs 250 crore in its lifetime collections.

On the other hand, KGF Chapter 2 earned around Rs 1200 crore at the box office worldwide and became the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time behind Aamir Khan's sports drama Dangal and SS Rajamouli-directed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, starring Prabhas in the leading role.