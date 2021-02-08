Kangana Ranaut drops fresh stills of 'Agent Agni' from action thriller 'Dhaakad'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who remains in news for several reasons, has treated fans to a new look from her upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’. Viewers will see Kangana in the role of a fiery agent in the action-thriller flick.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana shared fresh pictures from Dhaakad, showing her character of Agent Agni armed with a machine gun. A burning vehicle in the backdrop hints at the setup of an action sequence.

"They call her Agni... the brave one #Dhaakad. I say she is my depiction of Bhairavi the goddess of death ... #Dhaakad," she wrote on Twitter.

Dhaakad is directed by Razneesh Ghai aka Razy and has Kangana playing the role of Agent Agni. The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.

Last month, Arjun Rampal shared his character poster from the film. In the action thriller, the actor plays the role of Rudraveer and is the main antagonist. The first look poster features Arjun in a raw look wearing a ripped black vest and a leather jacket with black sunglasses and a beret. Rampal sports body tattoo and poses intensely in the poster.

Dhaakad is produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai while it's co-produced by Hunar Mukut, Qyuki Digital Media. The film is set to be released on October 1 this year.