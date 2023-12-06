Inside details of 'Khansaar' empire, which Prabhas will destroy in Salaar

The trailer gives a glimpse of the huge empire of 'Khansaar' in the film. It promises to be a world where it is easy to get out but very difficult to enter. A world like 'Khansaar' of 'Salaar' is a never seen before world in a film.

Hombale Films' much-awaited 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' is definitely one of the most awaited films of this year. The collaboration of KGF director Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' actor Prabhas with the recently released explosive trailer of the film has really surprised everyone. The audience just wants to immerse themselves in the vast world of 'Khansaar' shown in the film. However, this wish will be fulfilled with the release of the film. At present, people are so engrossed with the trailer of 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' that it has achieved 100 million views in just 18 hours, which is a record-breaking number.

Prabhas can also be seen in a dashing avatar in the trailer of 'Salaar'. This will prove to be a milestone for Prabhas because this is a role that is truly made for the actor which is why 'Salaar' is a film that everyone is looking forward to. Although 'Salaar' is a tremendous action film, it is also an emotional story. Friendship is the basic spirit of Salar. The story depicts the journey of friends who are ready to sacrifice their lives for each other, but it is going to be interesting to see how they become enemies.

Produced by Hombale Films, 'Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire' is directed by filmmaker Prashanth Neel and stars Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapathi Babu. The film will hit the theaters on December 22 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

