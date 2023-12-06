Headlines

Inside details of 'Khansaar' empire, which Prabhas will destroy in Salaar

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 5: Vicky Kaushal film avoids further drop, earns Rs 3.50 crore

'Sachin Pilot's movement, phone...': Big claims by Ashok Gehlot's OSD

DMK MP sparks controversy by calling Hindi heartland states 'Gaumutra States', issues apology after backlash

Animal box office collection day 5: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer nears Rs 300 crore, becomes his second-highest grossing film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Inside details of 'Khansaar' empire, which Prabhas will destroy in Salaar

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 5: Vicky Kaushal film avoids further drop, earns Rs 3.50 crore

Telangana: Revanth Reddy tells officials to be alert amid warnings of Cyclone Michaung impact

9 health benefits of Saffron milk (Kesar doodh) in winter

Checkout Jasprit Bumrah's luxury car collection as he turns 30

Top 10 Hollywood films of 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Inside details of 'Khansaar' empire, which Prabhas will destroy in Salaar

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 5: Vicky Kaushal film avoids further drop, earns Rs 3.50 crore

Watch: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan put separation rumours to rest, arrive at The Archies premiere together

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Inside details of 'Khansaar' empire, which Prabhas will destroy in Salaar

The trailer gives a glimpse of the huge empire of 'Khansaar' in the film. It promises to be a world where it is easy to get out but very difficult to enter. A world like 'Khansaar' of 'Salaar' is a never seen before world in a film.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 08:01 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hombale Films' much-awaited 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' is definitely one of the most awaited films of this year. The collaboration of KGF director Prashanth Neel and 'Baahubali' actor Prabhas with the recently released explosive trailer of the film has really surprised everyone. The audience just wants to immerse themselves in the vast world of 'Khansaar' shown in the film. However, this wish will be fulfilled with the release of the film. At present, people are so engrossed with the trailer of 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' that it has achieved 100 million views in just 18 hours, which is a record-breaking number.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the huge empire of 'Khansaar' in the film. It promises to be a world where it is easy to get out but very difficult to enter. A world like 'Khansaar' of 'Salaar' is a never seen before world. Such a large scale would hardly have been seen on the big screen in Indian cinema.

Prabhas can also be seen in a dashing avatar in the trailer of 'Salaar'. This will prove to be a milestone for Prabhas because this is a role that is truly made for the actor which is why 'Salaar' is a film that everyone is looking forward to. Although 'Salaar' is a tremendous action film, it is also an emotional story. Friendship is the basic spirit of Salar. The story depicts the journey of friends who are ready to sacrifice their lives for each other, but it is going to be interesting to see how they become enemies.

Produced by Hombale Films, 'Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire' is directed by filmmaker Prashanth Neel and stars Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapathi Babu. The film will hit the theaters on December 22 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

READ | Meet actress who ran away from home, got pregnant before marriage, was married twice, her husband is...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This actor lost Arjuna's role in Mahabharat after he refused to do one thing, BR Chopra later cast him as...

Meet actress who ran away from home, got pregnant before marriage, was married twice, her husband is...

IND vs SA: Temba Bavuma rested, now this cricketer to lead South Africa in white ball series

'Vulgar and disgusting': Netizens slam Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel for their on-screen kiss in Bigg Boss 17

Get best deals on Kitchen containers set on Amazon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE