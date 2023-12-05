Headlines

'Vulgar and disgusting': Netizens slam Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel for their on-screen kiss in Bigg Boss 17

Meet Indian, who at 41 became first woman to skydive over Mount Everest, North and South Pole, 7 continents, now aims..

Bollywood

Meet actress who ran away from home, got pregnant before marriage, was married twice, her husband is...

In 2022 after a hiatus of two years, Puja Banerjee returned to acting with StarPlus serial 'Anupamaa' prequel web series 'Anupama: Namaste America' as Ritika.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 01:23 PM IST

The real life of TV actress Puja Banerjee, who gained popularity by playing the role of Goddess Parvati in the serial 'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev', is no less than the story of a film. This beautiful actress, who was married twice, ran away from home at the age of 15. Puja Banerjee herself surprised everyone by revealing this in one of her interviews. However, later Puja Banerjee deeply regretted her decision.

Puja Banerjee ran away from home at the age of 15. Not only this, she also became pregnant before marriage. Puja Banerjee married her lover Arunoy Chakraborty in the year 2004. Soon after marriage, their relationship started turning sour. Later both of them got divorced with mutual consent in 2013.

Forgetting the sorrow of the breakup of her first marriage, Puja Banerjee focused only on her career and played the role of Goddess Parvati in 'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev' with great enthusiasm. Puja Banerjee gained immense popularity through it. 

In 2022 after a hiatus of two years, Banerjee returned to acting with StarPlus serial 'Anupamaa' prequel web series 'Anupama: Namaste America' as Ritika.

Puja Banerjee later met TV actor Kunal Verma. After dating for a few years, both of them decided to get married and tied the knot in Goa in 2021. However, Puja Banerjee became a mother even before that in 2020. The couple had a court marriage that year itself.

Speaking about her wedding, Puja Banerjee said, "We got married as per Bengali customs. Even though we are married and have a child, getting married again gives a new feeling. This has brought new freshness in our relationship."

She further said, "There is something new in our relationship. Even if our relatives are treating us like newlyweds, and inviting us for dinner. Earlier they did not call us even during times of crisis."

