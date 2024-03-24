Twitter
India's most successful director has earned Rs 4200 crore at box office; not Bhansali, Hirani, Rohit Shetty, Yash Chopra

The highest-grossing Indian filmmaker ever has earned over Rs 4000 crore at the box office with 12 films

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 06:09 AM IST

SS Rajamouli as a child (Image: Ram Gopal Varma)
Filmmakers are scarcely as prolific as actors. This is because a director can focus only on one project at a time while actors can multitask, filming multiple films around the same time. So it is natural that filmmakers end up making fewer films in their careers and consequently, making less money at the box office. And yet despite this, there is one Indian filmmaker who has defied logic to amass over Rs 4000 crores in box office earnings, more than any other Indian director.

India’s most successful filmmaker is...

That SS Rajamouli is the biggest and most successful Indian film director should not come as a surprise to anyone given his credentials and success rate. The filmmaker has been responsible for the iconic Baahubali series, the global hit RRR, as well as several films that broke records in Telugu cinema, including Eega and Magadheera. Over the years, Rajamouli has directed 12 feature films, which have a combined global box office gross of Rs 4251 crore. This includes Rs 2400 crore from the two Baahubali films alone. Among his other big hits are RRR (Rs 1308 crore), Magadheera (Rs 150 crore), and Eega (Rs 125 crore).

SS Rajamouli with Ajay Devgn on the sets of RRR

How Rajamouli beat heavyweights like Hirani, Bhansali, and Rohit Shetty

Given that most of the past greats made films in an era when films earned less (due to lower ticket prices), men like Yash Chopra and Manmohan Desai never stood a chance against SS Rajamouli. But it is surprising that even modern Bollywood mavericks are nowhere close to Rajamouli’s impressive record. In the list of India’s highest-grossing filmmakers, the next name is of Rohit Shetty, whose 15 films have collectively earned Rs 2815 crore. He is followed by Dangal-fame Nitesh Tiwari (Rs 2400 crore). The likes of Rajkumari Hirani (Rs 2377 crore in 6 films) and Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Rs 1673 crore in 10 films) are further back. South filmmakers like Prasanth Neel, Atlee, and Lokesh Kanagaraj also make the list.

