Hi Nanna Twitter review: Netizens hail Nani, Mrunal Thakur’s 'magical' performances, call film ‘emotional rollercoaster’

Netizens hail Mrunal Thakur and Nani's performances in their latest release Hi Nanna, call film an emotional rollercoaster.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 04:09 PM IST

Nani and Mrunal Thakur’s much-awaited film Hi Nanna has finally hit the theatres. The romantic drama is garnering positive reviews from the audience and the chemistry between the leads is being well-appreciated by the audience. The fans are calling the film an ‘emotional rollercoaster.” 

Netizens flooded the social media platform Twitter after watching the film and shared their views on Nani and Mrunal Thakur-starrer. Netizens can’t stop praising their performances, calling it a sweet and touching movie. Here’s a look at some of the tweets from fans. 

Sharing one of the scenes from the film where Mrunal Thakur breaks down and Nani can be seen consoling her, a fan wrote, "This Scene, Nani and Mrunal Acting Peaks." 

Another wrote, "#HiNanna - an emotional heartwarming tale(not everyone’s cup of tea) If u love slow-paced movies then u can try it! The performances, visuals, music, screenplay everything is so good! @NameisNani as Viraj is phenomenal@mrunal0801 as Yashna is magical." 

Another wrote, "Watched #HiNanna, and it truly captivated me with its beauty and emotional depth. @mrunal0801 and Kiara did a Fantastic performance And our @NameisNani, we all know he nails every performance with his natural acting! Congratulations to the entire team! Watch this beautiful film with your family!"

Another tweet read, "What a beautiful performance from @mrunal0801 Probably one of the most beautiful actresses in Indian Cinema. Can't even take my eyes off her whenever she appeared Onscreen magical beauty #HiNanna Sureshot Blockbuster."

Netizens also revealed that the film made them cry and wrote, "One of the best films in 2023 Excellent performance by mrunal and Nani @shouryuv direction made me cry in many scenes 3.35/5." 

Hi Nanna stars Mrunal Thakur opposite Nani in the film that explores how the father-daughter's life changes once Mrunal enters the picture. Kiara Khanna plays the role of Nani’s daughter. The romantic drama is written and directed by debutant Shouryuv. It is produced by Vyra Entertainments. The film was initially scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 21, 2023, but was later postponed to December 7.

