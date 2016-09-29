Here's how you can win an award for being Shah Rukh Khan fan!

Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT 2: This contestant becomes first finalist, wins last captaincy of season; leaves Pooja Bhatt miffed

DNA Verified: Income tax refund of Rs 15,490 approved for taxpayers? Here's the truth behind viral message

How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

How to change YouTube Views from Lakhs to Millions

Top 100+ OnlyFans Ideas For Content, Niche, & Captions

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Verified: Income tax refund of Rs 15,490 approved for taxpayers? Here's the truth behind viral message

How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

How to change YouTube Views from Lakhs to Millions

10 low-calorie, high-protein foods for weight loss

Who is Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal member linked to Haryana violence?

5 Bollywood superstars who played God in movies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

IND vs WI 3rd ODI Top Moments: India outclasses West Indies by 200-run victory, wins series by 2-1

Who is Nitin Desai? Top Bollywood art director who found dead; police suspect suicide

Adah Sharma hospitalised right before promotions of Commando, currently under observation

Jailer showcase: Nelson brings back vintage Rajinikanth with mega action sequences, fans say 'goosebumps overloaded'

Guns And Gulaabs trailer: Dulquer, Rajkummar, Gulshan shine as gangsters, late Satish Kaushik steals the limelight

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Here's how you can win an award for being Shah Rukh Khan fan!

The SRK Fandom Awards 2016 intends to do just that

article-main
Latest News

Nayandeep Rakshit

Updated: Sep 29, 2016, 12:10 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Given Shah Rukh Khan’s global reach and the fact that he is one of the most active Bollywood superstars on social media, it comes as no surprise that he has several fan clubs all over the world and on every social network. But an award show to felicitate his fans? That’s a new one!

His official fan club, SRK Universe, with chapters in different countries, is also his biggest fan club on Twitter. The founder of SRK Universe, Muhammad Ashraf tells us he’s planned a first-of-its-kind event for SRK fans everywhere, called the SRK Fandom Awards, which will admire, appreciate and award the efforts of different SRKians (they go by that moniker) in different categories. Ashraf shares details of the event with After Hrs...

THE IDEA!
“We thought of this back in 2013. We just wanted to have a fun night and make all fans of the biggest superstar to feel like celebs for a night at least. The fan club completed three years on September 4 this year.”

THE PLAN
“The awards used to take place on social media only, but this year we decided to take it to the next level and host it at Club Millennium Juhu in Mumbai. There will be around 300 fans in attendance. Our admins, as well as fans from over 25 countries and 30 different cities of India, will attend the function.” 

CATEGORIES
“The basic categories include Best Fan Club, Best Fan (Boy), Best Fan (Girl), etc. There will be over 20 categories this year. There are a lot of creative fans. They make unbelievable sketches, edits, videos and stuff. So this year, we have decided to add a new category named ‘Best Creative SRKian’ in both male and female categories.”

NOMINATION AND VOTING
“Fans will be asked to put up the Twitter handles of accounts which they think are deserving. The nomination entry period began on September 23 and ends on September 30. In each category, we will select four fans based on the number of nominations they receive and they will be put for final voting. Fans will then have around 20-25 days to vote for whom they think deserves the most.”

WILL SRK ATTEND?
“Shah Rukh Khan knows about these awards, but he will be busy with his shoots, so we cannot confirm at this point in time. But the fandom awards are for fans to celebrate him and his work, and to bond with each other. SRK’s team has been very helpful and supportive. They remain in constant touch with us and support us in whatever way they can. SRK himself has always been kind to us and sends messages of appreciation.” 
So are you a Jabra Fan, too? If yes, who knows you might just win an award!

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Indian university students got packages of up to Rs 85 lakh, its not IIT, IIM, NIT

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail unveils new JioBook at Rs 16,499, know how and where to buy

Seema Haider to star in Bollywood movie? Mumbai producer offers role to Pakistani woman amid spy allegations

Pyramids or mere mountains? Satellite captures mysterious structure in Antarctica, netizens react

Haryana Nuh violence: Section 144 in Noida; protest in Sector 16, 22A; check routes to avoid in Delhi-NCR

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE