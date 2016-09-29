Here's how you can win an award for being Shah Rukh Khan fan!

The SRK Fandom Awards 2016 intends to do just that

Given Shah Rukh Khan’s global reach and the fact that he is one of the most active Bollywood superstars on social media, it comes as no surprise that he has several fan clubs all over the world and on every social network. But an award show to felicitate his fans? That’s a new one!

His official fan club, SRK Universe, with chapters in different countries, is also his biggest fan club on Twitter. The founder of SRK Universe, Muhammad Ashraf tells us he’s planned a first-of-its-kind event for SRK fans everywhere, called the SRK Fandom Awards, which will admire, appreciate and award the efforts of different SRKians (they go by that moniker) in different categories. Ashraf shares details of the event with After Hrs...

THE IDEA!

“We thought of this back in 2013. We just wanted to have a fun night and make all fans of the biggest superstar to feel like celebs for a night at least. The fan club completed three years on September 4 this year.”

THE PLAN

“The awards used to take place on social media only, but this year we decided to take it to the next level and host it at Club Millennium Juhu in Mumbai. There will be around 300 fans in attendance. Our admins, as well as fans from over 25 countries and 30 different cities of India, will attend the function.”

CATEGORIES

“The basic categories include Best Fan Club, Best Fan (Boy), Best Fan (Girl), etc. There will be over 20 categories this year. There are a lot of creative fans. They make unbelievable sketches, edits, videos and stuff. So this year, we have decided to add a new category named ‘Best Creative SRKian’ in both male and female categories.”

NOMINATION AND VOTING

“Fans will be asked to put up the Twitter handles of accounts which they think are deserving. The nomination entry period began on September 23 and ends on September 30. In each category, we will select four fans based on the number of nominations they receive and they will be put for final voting. Fans will then have around 20-25 days to vote for whom they think deserves the most.”

WILL SRK ATTEND?

“Shah Rukh Khan knows about these awards, but he will be busy with his shoots, so we cannot confirm at this point in time. But the fandom awards are for fans to celebrate him and his work, and to bond with each other. SRK’s team has been very helpful and supportive. They remain in constant touch with us and support us in whatever way they can. SRK himself has always been kind to us and sends messages of appreciation.”

So are you a Jabra Fan, too? If yes, who knows you might just win an award!