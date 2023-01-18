Hansika Motwani's wedding to release as reality show Love Shaadi Drama; here's why actress is 'scared' of it

Hansika Motwani's wedding reality show

Hansika Motwani tied the knot with Sohael Khaturiya last year. The actress’ wedding was a grand but intimate affair attended by close friends and family. Now, a new reality show is giving fans the chance to witness the behind-the-scenes drama from the wedding. And it seems the actress is nervous.

On Wednesday, Hansika shared the promo of the show titled Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama on Instagram. The promo opens with the actress, dressed in red and sitting in a studio, talking about her marriage. “Something very special happened in my life,” she begins before pointing at her wedding ring and adding, “I got married. You can see the wedding glow, and you can see the entire wedding only on Disney+ Hotstar.”

The actress then goes on to reveal the show’s name only to be interrupted by someone from behind the camera. As she says love and shaadi, someone adds drama. A visibly perturbed Hansika says, “No, it can’t be drama. Sab bata denge? (We will tell everything?) No!” The actress asks the tem to cut and adds, “Mere ko darr lag raha hai (I am feeling scared now).”

Fans praised the unique and funky promo. Many of the actress’ industry colleagues also commented on the post. Sriya Reddy wrote, “Can’t wait.” Several fans also noted that Hansika isn’t the first Tamil actress to announce a reality show on her wedding. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn’s wedding, which also took place last year, will be releasing as a reality show on Netflix this year as well. One fan wrote, “Nayanthara marriage on netflix vs hansika marriage disney plus hotstar.”

Hansika and Sohael got married in a grand ceremony in December 2022. Pictures and videos of the couple dancing to Bollywood songs on their sangeet went viral. The two dated for several years before tying the knot as per reports.