Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Hansika Motwani's wedding to release as reality show Love Shaadi Drama; here's why actress is 'scared' of it

Hansika Motwani is getting her own wedding reality show Love Shaadi Drama, which will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 07:40 PM IST

Hansika Motwani's wedding to release as reality show Love Shaadi Drama; here's why actress is 'scared' of it
Hansika Motwani's wedding reality show

Hansika Motwani tied the knot with Sohael Khaturiya last year. The actress’ wedding was a grand but intimate affair attended by close friends and family. Now, a new reality show is giving fans the chance to witness the behind-the-scenes drama from the wedding. And it seems the actress is nervous.

On Wednesday, Hansika shared the promo of the show titled Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama on Instagram. The promo opens with the actress, dressed in red and sitting in a studio, talking about her marriage. “Something very special happened in my life,” she begins before pointing at her wedding ring and adding, “I got married. You can see the wedding glow, and you can see the entire wedding only on Disney+ Hotstar.”

The actress then goes on to reveal the show’s name only to be interrupted by someone from behind the camera. As she says love and shaadi, someone adds drama. A visibly perturbed Hansika says, “No, it can’t be drama. Sab bata denge? (We will tell everything?) No!” The actress asks the tem to cut and adds, “Mere ko darr lag raha hai (I am feeling scared now).”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

Fans praised the unique and funky promo. Many of the actress’ industry colleagues also commented on the post. Sriya Reddy wrote, “Can’t wait.” Several fans also noted that Hansika isn’t the first Tamil actress to announce a reality show on her wedding. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivn’s wedding, which also took place last year, will be releasing as a reality show on Netflix this year as well. One fan wrote, “Nayanthara marriage on netflix vs hansika marriage disney plus hotstar.”

Hansika and Sohael got married in a grand ceremony in December 2022. Pictures and videos of the couple dancing to Bollywood songs on their sangeet went viral. The two dated for several years before tying the knot as per reports.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hot photos that prove Disha Patani looks irresistibly sexy in bodycon
Bhediya: What are werewolves, the shape-shifting mythical creatures in Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon's film
Who is Aditi Hundia, girlfriend of Ishan Kishan and Miss India finalist
Winter Diet: 5 healthy food to have this season
Pravaig Veer EV aimed to serve Indian armed forces showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 578 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 18
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.