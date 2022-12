Credit: ihansika_my_jaan/Instagram

Hansika Motwani has finally tied the knot with Sohael Khaturiya. The videos and photos are now going viral on social media.

Hansika started her career as a child actor in Hindi films and went on to act in several Telugu movies, including Desamuduru, Kantri and Maska. She has also appeared in Tamil films such as Mappillai and Engeyum Kadhal. She will be next seen in Partner, 105 Minutes, My Name Is Shruthi and Rowdy Baby. (With inputs from IANS)