This man hosted India's first paranormal show, talked to ghosts, left girls at haunted places, died mysteriously at...

Seven years ago, July 7, came as a shock to everyone as Indian paranormal investigator Gaurav Tiwari was found dead at his Dwarka residence under curiously mysterious circumstances. Police called it a case of asphyxiation, but many believed it was not.

Yes, the young founder and CEO of the Indian Paranormal Society, who was just 31, was found lying on his bathroom floor with a thin black line across his neck. Gaurav Tiwari, born on 2nd September 1984, was a UFO field investigator and ParaNexus representative in India who appeared on many television shows. He grabbed everyone's attention when he appeared as host on the popular show, MTV Girl's Night Out with Rannvijay Singh.

Girl's Night Out

Hosted by the fearless VJ Ranvijay and Gaurav Tiwari, three stunning young women were sent to a haunted location every week. They were left entirely alone for a night to confront the supernatural. The series captured the girls' encounters with paranormal entities as they strive to validate the existence of the supernatural. Stripped of crew, phones, and any connection to the outside world, the girls confronted their deepest fears of the unknown, the deceased, and the supernatural.

(The winner, one courageous girl, takes home a prize of Rs. 5 lakhs!)

Other shows

He made notable appearances on various platforms, including Haunted Weekends with Sunny Leone, Aaj Tak, Live India, News 24, Star TV, Zee TV, Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein, Syfy's 'Haunting: Australia,' and Sony TV's Bhoot Aaya. Tiwari extended his presence beyond television by being a featured guest on paranormal radio shows. Moreover, he holds the distinguished role of being the CEO and Founder of the Indian Paranormal Society.

Mysterious death

Tiwari's life came to a tragic end on July 7, 2016, as he was discovered deceased due to asphyxiation at his residence in Dwarka. This led to widespread speculation in the media, fueled by fans and paranormal enthusiasts, who initially considered the possibility of his death being linked to vengeful spirits.

The preliminary post-mortem report indicated the presence of a black line around Gaurav's neck, pointing to asphyxia as the likely cause of death. According to TOI, Gaurav, who had recently married in January of the same year, had confided in his wife about a month prior, expressing that he felt a negative force pulling him towards it.

He revealed his struggles in trying to control this force despite his earnest efforts. Unfortunately, his wife did not perceive it seriously at the time, attributing his emotional state to possible work-related stress and overload.

According to an official statement by Surender Kumar, DCP (South-West), “It is a clear case of suicide. He hanged himself in the bathroom using his wife’s dupatta on Thursday night”