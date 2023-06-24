Watch: Gangnam Style singer Psy surprises BTS ARMY as he joins Suga during August D Tour, fans say 'we almost fainted'

A still of Psy and Suga from August D Tour concert

The ongoing August D Tour concert of BTS' Suga aka Min Yoon-gi already created a worldwide impact and now, the BTS ARMY are elated as the popular Korean singer Psy made a surprise appearance at the concert. The Gangnam Style singer, Psy joined Suga on stage, and together they set the stage on fire. Psy and Suga performed their song That That, and ARMY is going gaga with the unexpected moment.

During the concert, Suga and Psy teamed up, and the excitement of the attendees peaked during their performance. Videos from the concert are going viral on the internet, and ARMY is going gaga over the collaboration.

Here's Psy and Suga at the concert

As soon as the videos from the concert resurfaced, fans of BTS across the globe reshared and comments on Psy's surprise visit. An internet user wrote, "Ohh God this man." Another internet user wrote, "I got so hype when I heard the That That beat!" One of the netizens wrote, "The crowd was on fire tonight karmy singing word for word." Another netizen wrote, "Aaaaaaa I wish Jungkook was there to dance on this song." Another netizen added, "Loudest cheers. I lower my volume at this Moment." One of the fan wrote, "King we love you."

Two days ago, BTS’ Jungkook, who has a huge fan following across the world, got mobbed at the airport. Several fans surrounded him and tried to take photos with the singer and the video of the same is now going viral on social media.

In the video, Jungkook can be seen saving a fan from falling. As soon as the video went viral, BTS ARMY started reacting to it. One of the fans wrote, “These fans need to stop chasing them all the way inside the car Hopefully someone comes forward with another purple ribbon project.”