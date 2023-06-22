Watch: BTS' Jungkook mobbed at airport, ARMY says 'It's dangerous'

Jungkook mobbed at airport

BTS’ Jungkook, who has a huge fan following across the world, got mobbed at the airport. Several fans surrounded him and tried to take photos with the singer and the video of the same is now going viral on social media.

In the video, Jungkook can be seen saving a fan from falling. As soon as the video went viral, BTS ARMY started reacting to it. One of the fans wrote, “These fans need to stop chasing them all the way inside the car Hopefully someone comes forward with another purple ribbon project.”

Watch viral video:

Look at how kind jungkook is !! He really loves his fans so freaking much. he cares about their safety while he himself might be in danger ... do we deserve him ?



WELCOME HOME JUNGKOOK

pic.twitter.com/jG18qqtXWu June 22, 2023

The second one said, “He’s the kindest most genuine person JUNGKOOK SOLO ALBUM IS COMING, JJK1 IS COMINGI vote #JUNGKOOK for Most Handsome Man Alive #NETIZENSREPORT #MHMA2023 #MHMA2023JUNGKOOK @thenreport.” The third one said, “It's dangerous for jungkook and also for fans....I don't know why people can't mentain a proper distance and keep him safe....my boy is too kind for still caring for these people than himself but please he wouldn't like this.”

The fourth one said, “Notice how he stopped midway spreading his arms for others to stop, so that..that army won't be in danger.” The fifth one said, “OMG why are they acting like this, uske uper chado ge kya??? Pagal log.” The sixth one said, “People really didn't learn anything from the Itaewon tragedy ??? Right? Seriously...my heart hurts to see this...at Least think about the consequences! By doing this you're not going to hurt him but yourself too..!” The eighth one said, “No and fans should give him the space. You can support him and love him without doing this nonsensical act, putting everyone in danger.” The ninth person said, “He is the kindest and no one deserve him.”