After Bhuvan Bam, Anubhav Singh Bassi, more content creators will turn actors, says Vijay Subramaniam: 'There is FOMO'

Bhuvan Bam and Anubhav Sigh Bassi

What’s common between web series Taaza Khabar and films Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar? Apart from the fact that they all fall in the comedy genre (slightly dark comedy for Taaza Khabar), they all star people normally called content creators. And these aren’t the only major Hindi entertainment projects in the last few years where YouTubers and comedians have found place in the star cast. Industry expert Vijay Subraniam helps us understand this trend.

Taaza Khabar starred Bhuvan Bam, while Jug Jugg Jeeyo featured Prajakta Koli in a supporting role. Before these two, Lust Stories and Runway 34 featured Kusha Kapila and Carry Minati respectively in cameos. And next month, Anubhav Singh Bassi will make his acting debut with the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Vijay Subramaniam, CEO, Collective Artists Network, says the content creations has entered mainstream and that is affecting how filmmakers are casting now. “I have always said that India has always had two sources of popular culture – movies and cricket. That is broken and now it’s a triangle. There are three pillars now – movies, cricket, and social media creators. You are seeing that bridge getting built in India. The advantage with creators is that they come with their own cult following. Their fans are watching their content out of choice, subscribing to them. That loyalty is their currency,” he says.

Subramaniam points out that Taaza Khabar, as per independent research, was the number one show in India on OTT when it premiered on Disney+ Hotstar last month. “Who would have thought Bhuvan’s show could be number one, especially when there were other big titles releasing nearby.” As per him, this shows the star power of these content creators.

Subramaniam, who handles the largest collection of content creators through Collective Artists Network, says the trend will be skyrocketing now. “There is FOMO happening. It is no longer about increasing demand but more about ‘we may miss out on this gravy train’,” he shares.

The artistes say that films and shows give them a bigger platform to showcase their talent. Anubhav Singh Bassi, who will be seen in the Luv Ranjan rom com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, says, “I am grateful to all the directors who are noticing that we are working hard in one field and giving us wider platform somewhere else. There we can perform better and it is good for us because it helps us bring out some skill that even we didn’t know we had. We are not trained actors. But then what I am doing on stage is performance.”

Bassi argues that this is good not just for the artistes but also for the audience. “So somewhere, it is good for the audience too because they get to see us on the big screen too. They see their favourite entertainers on a new platform. This is the power of internet,” he says.