Cobra Twitter review: Moviegoers say Chiyaan Vikram's act is 'award-worthy', Ajay Gnanamuthu's direction 'perfect'

Cobra-Chiyaan Vikram/Twitter

Cobra Twitter review: Director Ajay Gnanamuthu's eagerly awaited action thriller Cobra, featuring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead was released in theatres today, August 31. The trailer of Cobra gave away the fact that Vikram plays a genius who breathes numbers every single second of his life and who can find a solution mathematically to every problem.

Vikram plays the titular character of Cobra in the film and his real name, if one is to go by what the trailer suggests, is Mathie, a maths teacher.

Meanwhile, the early reviews of the film have started pouring in on Twitter and it seems like Chiyaan Vikram's film has managed to hit the right chords and leave his fans and cine-goers impressed.

"One word review:- Excellent One of the best movies ever made in Kollywood. The action and fight scenes were so classic. #ChiyaanVikram as usual nailed his role in movie. #SrinidhiShetty and #MirnaliniRavi played a crucial role. #Cobra #CobraReview," wrote a netizen on Twitter.

READ: Aamir Khan's first photo after Laal Singh Chaddha's box office failure goes viral

"#COBRA Review: Have to appreciate #AjayGnanamuthu for some finest & perfect detailing The way he showcased #ChiyaanVikram will make the fans go bonkers #cobrareview #CobraFDFS," wrote another. "#Cobra Sure Shot BLOCKBUSTER Filled With Psychological Thriller & Strong Emotional One Of The Best Movie For @Chiyaan's Career @AjayGnanamuthu Tharam Ya , Shankar Padam Patha Madhiri Irunduche @arrahman Soul of the Movie #CobraReview #ChiyaanVikram #CobraFDFS," tweeted yet another netizen. "

"A Unique Concept with Terrific Direction, Climax & Production Designing. #Vikram gave Award Worthy Performance in 20 getups.He Stole the Show all the way IrfanPathan Good to see you An engaging film with twists & turns and blockbuster #Cobra #CobraReview," wrote a cine-goer on Twitter.

Check out some reviews by cine-goers below:

One word review:- Excellent



One of the best movies ever made in Kollywood. The action and fight scenes were so classic. #ChiyaanVikram as usual nailed his role in movie. #SrinidhiShetty and #MirnaliniRavi played a crucial role.#Cobra #CobraReview pic.twitter.com/YdkEkJGPcD — (@LittleAsshes) August 31, 2022

A Unique Concept with Terrific Direction, Climax & Production Designing. #Vikram gave Award Worthy Performance in 20 getups.He Stole the Show all the way IrfanPathan Good to see you An engaging film with twists & turns and blockbuster



#Cobra #CobraReview — lunatic (@akashstyles_) August 31, 2022

#Cobra Sure Shot BLOCKBUSTER

Filled With Psychological Thriller & Strong Emotional



One Of The Best Movie For @Chiyaan's Carrier @AjayGnanamuthu Tharam Ya , Shankar Padam Patha Madhiri Irunduche @arrahman Soul of the Movie #CobraReview #ChiyaanVikram #CobraFDFS pic.twitter.com/T3mErpyaAQ — (@David_AdamCVF) August 31, 2022

#COBRA Review:



Have to appreciate #AjayGnanamuthu for some finest & perfect detailing



The way he showcased #ChiyaanVikram will make the fans go bonkers #cobrareview #CobraFDFS — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) August 31, 2022



The film's trailer depicted that Cobra has two skills apart from his mathematical prowess. One, he is a master of disguise and two, he is an exceptional fighter. Vikram is seen sporting at least seven different get ups in this film including a Chinese old man and a rock band musician.

The other important aspect of the film is that cricketer Irfan Pathan, who is making his debut as an actor in Tamil cinema with this film, plays an investigating officer hot on the heels of the Cobra.

The trailer of the film had heightened expectations among the audience. The trailer had received a whopping 6.1 million views on YouTube in less than 15 hours of being released. And now, the positive reviews pouring in on social media give hope that the film will see good box office numbers in the coming days.