Aamir Khan's first photo after Laal Singh Chaddha's box office failure goes viral

Laal Singh Chaddha's dismal box office performance sure came as a shock to Aamir Khan who is currently on a two-month break in the US.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 09:15 AM IST

Aamirn Khan selfie/Twitter @nmasc_

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has been in the news of late for various reasons, all of which are not particularly positive. Aamir Khan's last outing Laal Singh Chaddha, which was one of the highly-anticipated releases of 2022, tanked at the box office. The film's miserable performance at the domestic box office became a talk of the town as Laal Singh Chaddha barely managed to cross the Rs 50-crore mark, a rare occurrence for a Aamir Khan film. The film's opening weekend figure was lesser than the opening day numbers of Aamir's last film Thugs of Hindostan. Surely, this came as jolt to the superstar who had been a target of trolls and the #boycottlaalsinghchaddha trend which some believe is the reason why Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha didn't work at the box office.

Reportedly, Laal Singh Chaddha has ended its theatrical run in India under Rs 60 crore, as per a report in India Today. The film's dismal box office performance sure came as a shock to Aamir Khan, who it was reported days ago, will be taking a two-month break in the US, before he starts shooting for his next film.

And it seems like the media reports of Aamir Khan taking a break in the US were true. Recently, a Twitter user @nmasc_ bumped into Aamir Khan while the latter was taking a stroll in the Marina in San Francisco, California. A senior reporter, as Natasha's Twitter bio reads, she took the opportunity to click a selfie with Aamir Khan and shared it on micro-blogging site Twitter. Natasha expressed how unexpectedly and unbelievable she bumped into Aamir Khan. "yesterday in unexpected unbelievable i’m still unwell twists," she wrote on Twitter while sharing the now-viral selfie with the superstar.

As soon as netizens' noticed Natasha's photo with Aamir Khan, they left sweet comments on her tweet. "Must’ve felt surreal! I feel surreal just looking at the picture.. Aamir Khan, in SF, in Marina on a Monday afternoon. What a trip!," tweeted a netizen. "the people who get this will GET this. Damn girl, lucky you," wrote another. "Aamir left for the US a few days back, apparently on a two month trip. Is expected back in Mumbai, late October, to start shooting for next film. Seems cool enough despite his film tanking. But a good film nonetheless," a Twitter user wrote.

Check out the picture here:

Amid Laal Singh Chaddha's dismal performance at the box office, there were also reports that there are no OTT buyers for Aamir Khan's film. A source was quoted telling Bollywood Hungama that the Dangal star always wanted Netflix as the streaming platform as he wanted the global push for his film. However, after the film flopped, there are no takers for it. A source told the portal, "Aamir started negotiations with a massive figure of Rs. 150 crores citing his box office history and records. If that was not enough, Aamir was also adamant that the film would release on Netflix a whole six months after its theatrical release. Netflix tried its best to get Aamir to relent and lower the cost and time period between the theatrical and OTT release."

"Netflix finally offered a deal at Rs. 50 crores. Aamir continued to pitch the film for Rs. 125 crores, a sum that Netflix felt was over the top for the digital rights. In fact, Aamir was hopeful of a Rs. 300 crore haul at the India box office for Laal Singh Chaddha and was optimistic that Netflix would come back to the negotiation table post-release if the deal did not work out before release. However, Netflix decided not to proceed ahead with the negotiations and backed out", the source concluded telling the entertainment portal.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump headlined by Tom Hanks.The film was released in theatres on August 11.

