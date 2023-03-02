Citadel: Trailer of Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden-starrer delayed hours before release; read why

Citadel stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden

The trailer of Priyanka Chopra-starrer sci-fi thriller Citadel was to be released on Wednesday evening. The show, created by the Russo Brothers of Avengers Enndgame-fame, also stars Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci among others. Described as one of the costliest TV/web shows ever made, it will stream on Prime Video later this year. However, hours before the trailer was to be released, it was postponed by Prime Video due to a train crash in Greece around the same time.

A Variety article states that in a note to media shared on Wednesday evening, Prime Video said, “Out of respect for our international community and due to [the] devastating breaking news from Greece, we are respectfully holding on sharing the official trailer for Citadel.” As per the BBC, the devastating train crash in Greece took place on Wednesday when a passenger train carrying 350 people collided with a freight train near the city of Larissa in northern Greece. So far, 38 people have been killed in the accident.

While the streamer has not announced a new release date for the trailer of the much-anticipated show, Prime Video is expected to announce it in the coming days. Citadel is among the biggest shows produced and released by the streaming giant.

On Monday, Priyanka had shared a bunch of images from the show on Instagram with the simple caption: ‘First look at Citadel on Prime’. The pictures revealed Priyanka’s look from the show as well as the name of her character – Nadia Sinh. A short 15-second teaser was released on Tuesday evening.

Citadel is a futuristic espionage thriller created by the Russo Brothers. The show launches a cinematic universe involving other shows set in the same world, which also includes an Indian show. The yet-untitled Indian instalment of the show is helmed by Raj & DK and it stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.