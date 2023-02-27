Search icon
Citadel first look: Priyanka Chopra is a gun-toting action heroine partnering Richard Madden, fans praise her new avatar

Priyanka Chopra shared the first look of her sci-fi series Citadel, which stars Richard Madden and is helmed by the Russo Brothers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 07:13 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra in Citadel

Priyanka Chopra unveiled the first look of her upcoming, ambitious sci-fi series Citadel on Monday. The show, created by the Russo Brothers of Avengers Enndgame-fame, also stars Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci among others. Described as one of the costliest TV/web shows ever made, it will stream on Prime Video later this year.

On Monday, Priyanka shared a bunch of images from the show on Instagram with the simple caption: ‘First look at Citadel on Prime’. The first picture has Priyanka, dressed in red, sitting confidently at a restaurant holding a gun in her hand while facing an unseen adversary. Another photo had Richard Madden looking at Priyanka’s file on a futuristic holographic computer, where we learn that her character’s name is Nadia Sinh and she is believed to be dead.

Another image shows Richard and Priyanka partner up and ready for action, while another sunlit image contains a more tender, romantic moment between the two leads. The pictures also give a good look at Stanley Tucci, who appears in a still with Richard Madden and in another frame, where he has a gun pointed at someone.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Reacting to the pictures shared by Priyanka, a fan wrote, “This is so awesome.” Many others praised Priyanka’s turn as an action star. Incidentally, Priyanka had headlined an action drama where she played an FBI agent in Quantico, her first big project in the West. Citadel, however, has been made on a much larger scale.

Citadel is a futuristic espionage thriller created by the Russo Brothers. The show stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden and as per reports, it launches a cinematic universe involving other shows. The Indian instalment of the show is helmed by Raj & DK and it stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Meet Poonam Jhawer, Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar's Mohra heroine who is now bold Instagram star
From Kajol, Anushka Sharma to Disha Patani: Actors who slayed in monokinis before Deepika Padukone
5 times bride-to-be Kiara Advani absolutely nailed bridal looks, see pics
XXX star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold bikini photos
Who is 'Orry' Orhan Awatramani, best friend of Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Navya Naveli, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena and more
First-image
Postpone NEET PG 2023: Big day for agitating doctors today, details inside
