Priyanka Chopra poses in no-makeup look with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, drops adorable photos

Priyanka Chopra with Malti Marie

Actress Priyanka Chopra drops adorable photos with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on her Instagram. In a carousel post, Priyanka shared two pictures with Malti. In the first photo, Priyanka took a selfie wearing a brown jacket with matching eyewear, accompanied by an adorably cute Malti.

In another photograph, Priyanka cherished the joy of resting next to her little one and captured a sleeping Malti in a no-makeup look. Priyanka shared these photos with a caption that narrates her delight in enjoying motherhood. Chopra wrote, "Days like this," with a red heart emoji.

Here's the post

Within an hour of the post, it got over 300K likes, and several netizens reacted with love. A user wrote, "Sweet little Angel! God bless." Another user added, "So beautiful!! Heartwarming." A netizen wrote, "She’s perfect." Another netizen added, "Aww nicks favorite ladies looking beautiful as always!" One of the netizens added, "Motherhood is Love."

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the romantic drama Love Again. The makers of Priyanka Chopra's much-awaited romantic movie Love Again dropped the trailer of the film which also stars Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion on Tuesday. The trailer has left fans and the internet in a frenzy already as it marks her return to the silver screen after a long time.

Social media users reacted to the trailer, and one of them wrote, "2000 is the year I've seen Priyanka for the first time and 2001 is the year I first watched her acting in Tamil language.. She has grown so much as an actress and achieved a level only one or two could dream.. I absolutely adore her and her personality. Love the way she talks and carries herself. Definitely someone who's worthy to look upto.. I wish nothing but best wishes to the whole team, this looks awesome.." Love again will release in cinemas at Mother's Day weekend.