Love Again trailer: Priyanka Chopra's rom com is about second chance at love, with surprising Nick Jonas cameo

Credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

The makers of Priyanka Chopra's much-awaited romantic movie Love Again dropped the trailer of the film which also stars Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion on Tuesday. The trailer has left fans and the internet in a frenzy already as it marks her return to the silver screen after a long time.

Social media users reacted to the trailer, one of them wrote, "2000 is the year I've seen Priyanka for the first time and 2001 is the year I first watched her acting in Tamil language.. She has grown so much as an actress and achieved a level only one or two could dream.. I absolutely adore her and her personality. Love the way she talks and carries herself. Definitely someone who's worthy to look upto.. I wish nothing but best wishes to the whole team, this looks awesome.."

The second one said, "I loved it! She as an actress is one of the best, loved Sam and Celine as well, but the most surprising thing was Nick's cameo, like I knew before that Nick had a cameo but that Scene was so unexpected." The third one said, "As an Indian who grew up watching Priyanka and also a huge Outlander fan, I’m so excited to watch PC and Sam on screen together, and it looks like a funny and heartwarming movie, and new music from Celine and that cameo from Nick?!?"

Priyanka is not only one of the most loved actors in India but also in Hollywood. Her performance in Love Again is eagerly awaited in this romantic comedy. The movie tells the story of Mira Ray, played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is dealing with the loss of her fiancé. In an attempt to cope with her loss, Mira sends a series of romantic texts to her fiancé's old cell phone number, not realizing that the number has been reassigned to Rob Burns, played by Sam Heughan. Rob, a journalist, is captivated by the honesty in Mira's texts and enlists the help of megastar Celine Dion, who is playing herself in her first-ever film role, to meet Mira in person and win her heart.

Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion and featuring multiple new songs from Dion, Love Again, written for the screen and directed by Jim Strouse.

Read|Mandira Bedi pens emotional note for late husband Raj Kaushal on marriage anniversary, says 'would have been 24 years'