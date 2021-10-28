Choreographer Ishpreet Dhang's Instagram reels utterly abbreviate her dance skills

Headlines

Know how to update your Aadhaar for free, UIDAI extends deadline to December 14, 2023

Jawan box office collection day 1: Atlee film takes monstrous start, SRK smashes own record of Bollywood's best opening

Raghav Chadha talks about his first meeting with fiancee Parineeti Chopra, says 'hum jaise bhi mile...'

US President Biden departs for India to attend G20 Summit

India's first UPI-enabled cash withdrawals promise convenience, know how it works

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Saba Azad poses with boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's family at Rakesh Roshan's 74th birthday celebrations, see viral photo

Know how to update your Aadhaar for free, UIDAI extends deadline to December 14, 2023

West Bengal man buys one acre-plot of land on Moon for wife's birthday

Recipe for Salman Khan's healthy onion pickle (pyaaz ka achar)

10 Indian snack ideas to reduce belly fat

8 homemade drinks to improve gut health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Jawan Box Office: How G20 Summit In Delhi Can Affect Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Collection?

Saba Azad poses with boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's family at Rakesh Roshan's 74th birthday celebrations, see viral photo

Raghav Chadha talks about his first meeting with fiancee Parineeti Chopra, says 'hum jaise bhi mile...'

Watch: Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy reveal names of their twins on Janmashtami, explain their meaning to fans

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Choreographer Ishpreet Dhang's Instagram reels utterly abbreviate her dance skills

Ishpreet Dang is a dancer and choreographer who knows to hijack the hearts with her killer dance moves.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2021, 10:44 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Every man jack has some talent that makes him extraordinary. But, one should also know how to use their maximum potential to magnify the practice of that talent.

Some talented individuals discern this and therefore they skillfully come out of the ordinary. The Instagram celebrity, Ishpreet Dang is a dancer and choreographer who knows to hijack the hearts with her killer dance moves.

The young artist's dance moves can be simply synonymous with immaculate. Ishpreet has a special heart for short videos. She says, "Within a few seconds, I can showcase the talent I have got without consuming much time of the viewer."  She believes that it is easy to accumulate the likes and dislikes of the viewers within a few seconds.

With 1.2M followers on Instagram, Ishpreet easily gets more than 100K views on every reel. Her reels are a complete package of entertainment with every standard dance style.

Her reel with actor Mouni Roy brought more than 1M views. Before that, she shared a dance video on the song Second Hand Jawani which was a full desi tadka.

She did stun everyone when she dropped her dance reel on the song KiDi Touch it. This particular reel of hers got more than 11M views. May it be a trendy or a Bollywood song, the young choreographer nails it all.

She is not just a trend follower but also a trendsetter. Her creative dance moves are the inspiration for millions. Ishpreet utilized her talent to make fame and money and she is doing it flawlessly.

 

 

-Brand Desk Content

    RECOMMENDED STORIES

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Eijaz Khan reveals Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan's post-shoot ritual: ‘He makes everyone feel special by...'

    Net run rate controversy arises as Afghanistan unwittingly exit Asia Cup 2023

    CBSE CTET Results 2023 expected soon at ctet.nic.in, check latest updates

    CM Mamata Banerjee announces hike of Rs 40,000 per month in salaries of MLAs

    Mahesh Babu wishes Jawan is an all time blockbuster, says will watch with family, Shah Rukh Khan promises to join them

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

    Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

    Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

    Streaming This Week: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, Rangabali, Heartstopper Season 2, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

    Nitin Desai funeral: Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali pay their last respects to late art director

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE