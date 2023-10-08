Bhagavanth Kesari trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna trains niece Sreeleela to be strong as lioness, fights Arjun Rampal

Makers of Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Bhagavanth Kesari drops an intriguing trailer leaving fans excited.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s much-awaited movie Bhagavanth Kesari is all set to release in theatres this Dussehra. The makers have finally unveiled an intriguing trailer giving a glimpse of an action-packed ride ad promises an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Nandamuri Balakrishna.

On Sunday, the makers of Bhagavanth Kesari shared an intriguing trailer of Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer. In the trailer, Nandamuri Balakrishna can be seen training his niece Sreeleela for army and tries to make her strong like a lioness. However, later he is seen being a shield for his niece and protecting her from Arjun Rampal who claims to be the strongest of all. The trailer promises an intense face off between Arjun and Nandamuri Balakrishna. Kajal Aggarwal looks ravishing in the trailer.

The trailer of Bhagavanth Kesari left fans excited for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s movie. One of the comments read, “mass blockbuster.” Another wrote, “after a long time, it will be worth the watch.” Another wrote, “Arjun Rampal looks fire.” Another wrote, “mind blowing.” Another comment read, “Sreeleela looks great as Nandamuri Balakrishna’s daughter.”

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, Bhagavanth Kesari stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal, Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela among others in key roles. The film is set to clash with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo which stars Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Kanan and Arjun Sarja among others in key roles. Both the films are set for a festive release this Dussehra (October 19). Produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi on the Shine Screens banner, the trailer sets high expectations.

The film marks the Telugu debut of Arjun Rampal. The actor will be seen essaying the role of a villain in the movie and will have an intense face-off with Nandamuri Balakrishna. talking about his experience in the movie, the actor wrote, "It's a wrap for me on my film #bhagwantkesari I was so nervous when I came here to shoot my first Telugu film. I can confidently say now that I have had an absolute blast filming it. All this would not have been possible without the energy of my big brother #balakrishna thank you bro for your amazing energy, love and of course my education in Hora. Love you. Thank you my dear younger brother @anilravipudi you are crazy, cool and super talented. #Sahu my dear young producer, for making my life so easy, the whole team of #BhagwantKesari for your patience, support and love. Goodbye team #bhagwantkesari #19oct2023 Cinemalo kaluddham. Love from me aka Rahul Sanghvi.#wrap #bhagwantkesari #hyderbad #ramojiraofilmcity."