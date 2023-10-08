Headlines

Wordle 842 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 9

Tibetan spiritual head Dalai Lama not admitted to AIIMS Delhi, official clarifies

India's World Cup opener winning streak unbroken since 2011

National Conference, Congress sweep LAHDC-Kargil polls, win 22 seats

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli matches Rohit Sharma with 9th fifty-plus score in World Cup

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 842 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 9

Tibetan spiritual head Dalai Lama not admitted to AIIMS Delhi, official clarifies

India's World Cup opener winning streak unbroken since 2011

AI imagines if Breaking Bad was directed by Satyajit Ray

10 Bollywood films that celebrate heroic spirit of Indian Air Force

10 effective yoga asanas to relieve chest congestion

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Powerful earthquake in Afghanistan kills over 2,000, several villages destroyed

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Ferocious Israel strikes back at Hamas, PM Netanyahu vows vengeance

Israel-Palestine Conflict: Over 600 killed, dozens taken hostage, Israel hits out at Hamas | Top Points

Bhagavanth Kesari trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna trains niece Sreeleela to be strong as lioness, fights Arjun Rampal

Vignesh Shivan apologises to Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj fans for liking video about their rumoured tiff: ‘I’m sorry for…’

Fans love ‘hot pair’ Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday’s crackling chemistry in new ad, say ‘cast them in romantic movie’

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Bhagavanth Kesari trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna trains niece Sreeleela to be strong as lioness, fights Arjun Rampal

Makers of Nandamuri Balakrishna's film Bhagavanth Kesari drops an intriguing trailer leaving fans excited.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 10:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s much-awaited movie Bhagavanth Kesari is all set to release in theatres this Dussehra. The makers have finally unveiled an intriguing trailer giving a glimpse of an action-packed ride ad promises an intense face-off between Arjun Rampal and Nandamuri Balakrishna.

On Sunday, the makers of Bhagavanth Kesari shared an intriguing trailer of Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer. In the trailer, Nandamuri Balakrishna can be seen training his niece Sreeleela for army and tries to make her strong like a lioness. However, later he is seen being a shield for his niece and protecting her from Arjun Rampal who claims to be the strongest of all. The trailer promises an intense face off between Arjun and Nandamuri Balakrishna. Kajal Aggarwal looks ravishing in the trailer. 

The trailer of Bhagavanth Kesari left fans excited for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s movie. One of the comments read, “mass blockbuster.” Another wrote, “after a long time, it will be worth the watch.” Another wrote, “Arjun Rampal looks fire.” Another wrote, “mind blowing.” Another comment read, “Sreeleela looks great as Nandamuri Balakrishna’s daughter.” 

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, Bhagavanth Kesari stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal, Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela among others in key roles. The film is set to clash with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo which stars Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Kanan and Arjun Sarja among others in key roles. Both the films are set for a festive release this Dussehra (October 19). Produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi on the Shine Screens banner, the trailer sets high expectations.

The film marks the Telugu debut of Arjun Rampal. The actor will be seen essaying the role of a villain in the movie and will have an intense face-off with Nandamuri Balakrishna. talking about his experience in the movie, the actor wrote, "It's a wrap for me on my film #bhagwantkesari I was so nervous when I came here to shoot my first Telugu film. I can confidently say now that I have had an absolute blast filming it. All this would not have been possible without the energy of my big brother #balakrishna thank you bro for your amazing energy, love and of course my education in Hora. Love you. Thank you my dear younger brother @anilravipudi you are crazy, cool and super talented. #Sahu my dear young producer, for making my life so easy, the whole team of #BhagwantKesari for your patience, support and love. Goodbye team #bhagwantkesari #19oct2023 Cinemalo kaluddham. Love from me aka Rahul Sanghvi.#wrap #bhagwantkesari #hyderbad #ramojiraofilmcity."

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ODI World Cup 2023: Tickets for India vs Pakistan match at Ahmedabad to go LIVE at 12pm; Check how to book

Fans love ‘hot pair’ Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday’s crackling chemistry in new ad, say ‘cast them in romantic movie’

From Bhangarh Fort to Shimla's Tunnel No. 33: 8 most haunted places in North India

Tejas trailer: Kangana Ranaut takes on deadly mission against Pakistani terrorists, fans call it 'sure shot blockbuster'

World Cup 2023: India's openers suffer rare double duck misery, first since 1983

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE