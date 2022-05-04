Beast OTT release: When, where to watch Thalapathy Vijay-Nelson Dilipkumar's actioner

Beast/File photo

The Tamil film Beast, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the leading roles, is headed for its OTT release within a month of its theatrical release on April 13. The film didn't perform well at the box office against the massive expectations that the audience keeps from a Vijay starrer.

In a surprising move, Netflix India took to its social media handles on the morning of Wednesday, May 4, and shared that Beast will be premiering on its platform on May 11 in five languages. "May Your Day Get Meaner Leaner Stronger Because Beast is coming to Netflix on 11th May in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi", it wrote alongside the poster of the film.

One of the main reasons for the failure of Beast at the box office is Yash-led action-packed film KGF Chapter 2 which is breaking records with each passing day at the box office. The Kannada film created history by becoming the first Sandalwood film to breach the Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu.



READ | Beast box office collection day 13: Thalapathy Vijay's film collapses in second week

Talking about the plot details of Beast, it follows the events inside a hijacked mall. Thalapathy Vijay stars as RAW agent Veera Raghavan who happens to be inside the shopping mall at that very moment and sets on a mission to rescue the hostages from the kidnappers.

With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, two songs from the film titled Arabic Kuthu and Jolly O Gymkhana had created a rage on social media with many celebrities and netizens making reels on the same.

Apart from Vijay and Pooja, the film also stars Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, Lilliput Faruqui, and Ankur Ajit Vikal in prominent roles. It is produced by Kalanithi Maran under his production company Sun Pictures.