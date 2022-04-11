Beast: Thalapathy Vijay-Pooja Hegde's romance takes center stage in action-packed promos, watch

Ahead of the worldwide release of the much-awaited film 'Beast' starring Thalapthy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, the makers released two new promos on Sunday, April 10. The new promos highlight the comical romance between Vijay and Pooja, along with giving viewers a glimpse of the high voltage of action that the moviegoers can expect when they head to theatres to watch the film on April 13.

Set against the background music of the viral sensation Arabic Kuthu, the first promo shows Vijay and Pooja's characters engaging in fun banter and then shows us the 'Master' actor leaping from one floor to another across a twisted stairway.

The second promo starts off with the second viral hit from the film's soundtrack 'Jolly O Gymkhana' and then the 'Thuppakki' actor is seen jumping across a white car as gunshots are being fired at him.



The audience has loved both the promos. One YouTube comment below one of the videos reads, "The hype for Beast gets higher every day! Nelson's funny dialogues in serious situations will be a major plus to this movie", another fan has expanded the Beast title as he wrote, "B - Best E - Ever A - Action S - Stunts by T - Thalapathy Vijay Sir".



Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, credited as Nelson in films, and an Anirudh Ravichander musical, 'Beast' follows the events inside a hijacked mall. Thalapathy Vijay stars as RAW agent Veera Raghavan who happens to be inside the shopping mall at that very moment and decides to rescue the hostages from the kidnappers.

'Beast' is set to clash with Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey' and Yash's 'KGF Chapter 2', the two films that release the very next day in cinemas on April 14. The film has been titled 'RAW' in the Hindi belt and is expected to emerge as a blockbuster at the box office.